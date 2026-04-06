The Lightning Travel to Buffalo for a Huge Divisional Matchup
Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning are currently the first seed in the Atlantic division while posting the second best record in the Eastern Conference. Thanks to their stout defense, power play unit, and explosiveness on the offensive end.
They recently defeated the Boston Bruins and now take a two-game win streak up to Buffalo for a key matchup with the Sabres.
The Sabres, currently second in the Atlantic, trail the Lightning by 2 points (102-100). They, like the ightning have also clinched a playoff spot. But for Buffalo, it was a long time coming as it was their first time making the playoffs since 2011, ending the longest drought in NHL History.
The Sabres are coached by Lindy Ruff --a longtime NHL coach-- and on the ice, they play complimentary hockey. They aren't highlighted by one star, but rather a group that plays well together. Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Alex Tuch lead the team in points.
The Lightning can give themselves full control of the Atlantic division tonight with a win which highlights the importance of the matchup.
Previous Matchups
- February 3rd - 4-3 OT victory for the Lightning in Tampa
- February 28th- 6-2 Sabres victory in Tampa
- March 8th 8-7 Sabres victory in Buffalo
Lightning at Sabres Projected Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy (36-13-4, 2.35 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (19-9-3, 2.56 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO)
Luukkonen was the goalie in both victories against the Lightning.
Vasilevskiy was the Lightning's goalie in their lone win.
Other Notes
- At home, the Sabres are 24-10-4, tied for the fewest home losses in the Eastern Conference.
- Nikita Kucherov trails Connor McDavid by 1 point for the NHL's lead in points.
- Tampa trails the 1st place Hurricanes by 2 points
- Brandon Hagel is out with an undisclosed injury.
- Victor Hedman remains out for personal reasons.
- Tampa's 23-14 record on the road is second best in the NHL.
As the regular season winds down, this matchup in Buffalo feels like more than just another game—it will have a playoff atmosphere, in a city that has long awaited their team's success. For Tampa Bay, it’s an opportunity to tighten their grip on the Atlantic Division and prove they can win in a hostile environment against a team that’s already given them trouble this season.
For the Sabres, it’s a chance to validate their resurgence and show that their long-awaited return to the playoffs is just the beginning.
With elite goaltending on both sides, explosive offensive talent, and playoff implications woven into every shift, this game has all the makings of a postseason preview. If the Lightning want to reassert themselves as the team to beat in the division, they’ll need to match Buffalo’s energy and execute at the level that’s carried them all season.