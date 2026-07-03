The Tampa Bay Lightning Made the Right Choice in Signing John Carlson
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman John Carlson to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $8.5 million. This move comes in the wake of the Lightning losing Darren Raddysh to the Maple Leafs (sign and trade), and Tampa's need for a right-handed defenseman.
Carlson was traded from Washington -- where he had spent his entire career -- to Anaheim last year. Carlson’s 60-point campaign placed him in a tie for 11th in defensive scoring. His true impact, however, came at even-strength; with 46 even-strength points, Carlson trailed only an elite five-man tier consisting of Evan Bouchard, Zach Werenski, Lane Hutson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Cale Makar.
Carlson clearly had a strong season last year and is the Washington Capitals all-time leader in numerous categories, but coming to Tampa, is huge not only for him but for the Bolts.
Why It Was a Good Move
For starters, I never thought Raddysh would get $8.5-million dollars from the Bolts, not for 8 years anyway. The 30-year-old ranked 4th on the Bolts with 70 points, breaking Tampa's single season goal record for defensemen (22) and securing 48 assists. But could that be replicated? and could Tampa commit that much money for that long to a player that only had one year worth the pay? the answer is no. If Raddysh would have taken less years, or a longer contract with less money, he'd probably still be in Tampa.
Instead, the Tampa Bay Lightning add the veteran John Carlson who is coming off his own strong season. Carlson has been a 50+ point d-man 8 different times in his career, the consistent production, shows what Tampa is getting. Now he gets to play with Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Kucherov, and the NHL's best coach, Jon Cooper.
Carlson fits the Bolts window, and opens them up money after he empties whatever high level hockey he has left in the tank.
Carlson will likely play alongside J.J Moser but time will tell.
Julien BriseBoise on the signing:
“He's a good player, can still play on a top pair at the NHL level, can still be on a first power play. With Kuch kind of being the maestro of our power play, you can make an argument that we're better off having a right shot guy at the point. John Carlson has made a career of being that guy, awesome human being as well.”- Julien BriseBois
Adding a right-handed D-Man who can play on the powerplay was huge for Tampa, especially after losing Darren Raddysh. Tampa's had a busy start to their offseason, and they've gotten better, at least on paper. So as we continue into the offseason, keep an eye on what else Julien BriseBois and the Tampa Bay Lightning have up their sleeve.