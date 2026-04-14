Why Nikita Kucherov has been the NHL’s Most Valuable Player
Their is only one Most Valuable Player across the sport, while each team may have their guy, one always stands out as the most valuable to their team, as the MVP of the league.
This season, the NHL has another tight race, one that includes Tampa's own Nikita Kucherov. Connor McDavid is on track to win the scoring race for the most points and the Art Ross Trophy, while Nathan MacKinnon has the inside track for the league lead in goals (he leads Cole Caufield by 1).
Where Do We Stand?
Nathan MacKinnon
Currently Nathan MacKinnon is the favorite, much in thanks to the Avalanches 53-16-11 record that is good for first in the National Hockey League alongside his league best +55 +/-, 126 points (3rd), 52 goals (1st), and 74 assists (3rd). MacKinnon is the star of the show in Colorado, but he also has co-stars Martin Necas and Cole Makar.
Connor McDavid
In second is none other than Connor McDavid who is looking to add his fourth MVP to his stout resume that is only missing a Stanley Cup. McDavid's case shouldn't be as strong as it is due to the Oilers poor 40-30-11 record that is good for only 91 points, that doesn't make the playoffs in the East. But nonetheless, McDavid has continued to do his thing. He has the league lead in points (134), with 48 goals (3rd), and 86 assists (1st). Like MacKinnon however, McDavid plays alongside 2 90+ point scorers in Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard.
Nikita Kucherov
Lastly, Nikita Kucherov, the Lighting's winger who has helped Tampa navigate an injury ridden season, currently sits third in the odds department. The Lightning are third in the Eastern Conference at 50-25-6, good for 106 points and are led by their super star in a dominant way. Kucherov has 130 points (2nd in NHL), which is 42 more than his next closest teammate Jake Guentzel, with 44 goals (7th), 86 assists (1st), and a +44 +/-, good for third in the NHL.
The Bolts have dealt with the 6th most injuries in the NHL this season, and Nikita Kucherov has picked up the load every step of the way.
NHL Injury Viz: 2025/26 team injury breakdowns (through 9 April)
Without Nikita Kucherov this season, I'm not sure where the Lightning stand, but I know it is not as one of the Eastern Conference's top teams. He's been available, he's anchored the Lightning, and by definition of what the award is, he deserves it. Nikita Kucherov has been the NHL's Most Valuable Player.
To secure the award, The Bolts need to win their last game and secure the home ice advantage for round one in a game where Kucherov clearly makes his mark, otherwise, the voters may look to closely at Nathan MacKinnon's season and the Avalanche's dominance over the NHL.
The MVP race has been as tight as advertised, with elite seasons from Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon pushing the conversation to the brink. But value isn’t just about totals, it’s about impact, consistency, and carrying a team when it matters most.
No player has embodied that more this season than Nikita Kucherov. Through injuries, inconsistency around him, and the grind of an 82-game schedule, he has remained the constant force driving Tampa Bay forward.
Now, it comes down to one final statement. If Kucherov delivers when the stakes are highest and helps secure home ice, the case becomes perfect. The numbers already tell the story, the finish just needs to match it.