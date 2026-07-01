Tampa Bay Lightning Make 6 2026 NHL Draft Selections
The Tampa Bay Lightning entered the 2026 NHL Draft with selections 52, 90, 134, 154, 186, 218 with clear needs along the blue line, especially with the age in that room. After the NHL Draft, the Bolts look to develop these players, and potentially make some noise in free agency or via trade to bolster their roster and escape the first round.
Here all all of Tampa's 2026 NHL Draft selections.
52. Oleg Kulebiakin, LW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
The Lightning traded up to the 52nd overall pick to select left winger Oleg Kulebiakin from the Halifax Mooseheads. The 5-foot-10 forward broke out offensively last season with 29 goals and 73 points in 64 games, leading Halifax in assists, points and power-play points.
Kulebiakin is regarded as a skilled offensive winger with excellent skating, vision and finishing ability. He added two assists in four playoff games and is committed to play at UMass beginning in the 2027-28 season.
90. Tomas Kralovic, RHD, HC Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)
Tampa Bay added size and mobility to its blue line by selecting right-shot defenseman Tomas Kralovic with the 90th overall pick. The 6-foot-3 defender posted six goals and 31 points in 52 games for HC Slovan Bratislava before adding four goals in 17 playoff contests.
Kralovic also represented Slovakia at the 2025 World Junior Championship. His skating, reach and physical play make him an intriguing defensive prospect with NHL potential.
134. Morgan Anderberg, LW, Växjö Lakers HC (SHL)
With the 134th overall pick, the Lightning selected Swedish winger Morgan Anderberg from the Växjö Lakers organization. The 5-foot-11 forward appeared in 39 SHL games last season while adding a goal and three points in 10 playoff games.
Anderberg is known for his high-energy, competitive style of play and willingness to battle despite his size. He represented Sweden at the World Junior Championship.
154. Cooper Soller, F, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
The Lightning used their second fifth-round selection on forward Cooper Soller after an impressive rookie season in the USHL. The Los Angeles native recorded 26 goals and 49 points in 62 games while helping Sioux Falls capture the Clark Cup championship.
Soller finished second on the team in goals and was named the USHL Rookie of the Year after contributing four points during the Stampede's playoff run.
186. Stepan Shurygin, G, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Tampa Bay selected goaltender Stepan Shurygin with the 186th overall pick after he appeared in 59 games for the Saginaw Spirit last season. The Russian netminder posted a 24-27-3 record with a 3.79 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.
At 6-foot-3, Shurygin uses his size well and is viewed as a smart, aggressive goaltender with solid positioning. Despite playing behind a team that surrendered plenty of quality chances, he showed enough promise to project as a potential NHL backup.
218. Max Vilen, LHD, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
The Lightning closed out the draft by selecting left-shot defenseman Max Vilen with the 218th overall pick. The 6-foot-3 Swede split the 2025-26 season between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Moncton Wildcats, recording three goals and 27 points in 54 QMJHL games.
Vilen is a steady two-way defenseman who brings good size and reliable puck movement, adding another developmental option to Tampa Bay's defensive pipeline.
Tampa will hope to develop these prospects into future assets that they can use in trades or as impact players in Tampa, but after a quiet draft, the focus shifts back to free agency.