Game Within the Game: Key Matchups in Panthers Opener

"Great rivalries don't have to be built on hatred. They're built on respect, on a respect for excellence." Mike Krzyzewski

When the 2026-27 NHL season gets underway Tuesday, two teams that have personified excellence over the last several years will be in the spotlight. The Florida Panthers will visit the Carolina Hurricanes as the last three Stanley Cup winners kick off the NHL campaign with a marquee matchup between two elite rivals.

In an atmosphere that will likely feel like a playoff game, the Carolina Hurricanes will get their flowers as their second Stanley Cup banner will make permanent residence in the rafters overlooking the Lenovo Center.

Once the pomp and circumstance of the banner raising in Raleigh ends, there is a hockey game to be played. Several individual matchups and situations will likely decide the outcome.

Panthers vs the moment

Carolina will be riding a wave of good feelings before the puck drops, and once the action gets underway the crowd will certainly be engaged. How Florida responds to an early adrenaline dump from the Hurricanes could dictate the outcome for the Panthers. If Florida is able to weather a potential storm (pun intended) in the opening stanza , once the game settles into a rhythm the Panthers should find themselves on even footing. The Panthers got boat raced 9-1 in their last trip to Raleigh and will want to avoid an early deficit in this one.

Brady Tkachuk vs...everyone

Brady Tkachuk was the key offseason acquisition for the Panthers and will finally make his presence felt in a game that actually counts. Tkachuk suffered a minor injury during the preseason but all indications are that he will be ready when the season opens Tuesday.

Brady Tkachuk on the ice for practice. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) September 28, 2026

All eyes will be the top projected line for the Panthers, with Brady Tkachuk at left wing, Sasha Barkov at center, and Sam Reinhart on the right wing. We could also see Brady paired up with his brother Matthew on the main power play unit, which needs a shot in the arm after ranking 19th in the NHL last season. Regardless of counting stat contributions expect Brady Tkachuk to help set a physical tone on the forecheck to keep the Hurricanes counter attack on ice.

Panthers Defensive Zone vs Carolina Pressure

The fore-checking prowess of the Carolina Hurricanes is well documented and the Panthers blue line in front of goalie Jacob Markstrom will be challenged for the entire 60 minutes Tuesday. Florida struggled keeping pucks out of their own net last season, ranking 28th in goals allowed. Sergei Bobrovsky had a down year behind a defensive corps decimated by injuries. With a healthier top six in back, Markstrom just has to play up to his capability which is about league average statistically.

Florida cannot let Carolina dominate offensive zone time, and if the Hurricanes jump out to an early lead the Lenovo Center will be rocking. The Panthers must beat Carolina at their own game, keeping the pressure in the attacking zone, especially five-on-five. With perhaps the best two-way forward in the NHL Sasha Barkov, along with a healthy defensive group, the Panthers are in a much better position this season to balance the possession scale in their favor.