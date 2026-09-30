Panthers Outlast Hurricanes in Season Opening Slugfest

The highly anticipated season opener between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes pitted two Eastern Conference heavyweights against each other once again. Mutual respect mixed with disdain and similar identities merged as the last three Stanley Cup winners faced off Tuesday to kick off the entire 2026-27 NHL calendar.

Panthers Match Early Energy

As expected the opening twenty minutes was closely contested and physical, with neither team generating much offensive pressure. Things opened up a bit as the Panthers earned the first power play of the game after a delay of game penalty on Carolina, but Florida could not take advantage.

The buzz inside the Lenovo Center in Raleigh waned as the first period wore on, the Panthers were able to play their style and dictate the early action. Things finally heated up near the end of the first period as Boko Imama made his debut for the Panthers in style.

FIRST SCRAP OF THE SEASON GOES TO NIC DESLAURIERS AND BOKO IMAMA 🥊 pic.twitter.com/wpKP2hjBGl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) September 29, 2026

Florida did a great job protecting their own zone and goalie Jacob Markstrom saw little action early as he faced just three shots in the opening period. Carolina was great in the faceoff circle, winning that category 15-7 after 20 minutes. The Panthers were able to protect their blue line while the Hurricanes were surprisingly flat.

Markstrom Sharp as Action Intensifies in Second

Carolina showed more life to open the second period and drew a tripping penalty on Gustav Forsling two minutes into the frame. That momentum would last less than a minute as the Hurricanes would draw consecutive penalties, turning a Carolina power play into a 4-on-3 advantage for the Panthers.

Florida would return the favor and give Carolina a two-man advantage after penalties from Brady Tkachuk and Garnet Hathaway continued the theme in a penalty filled period. Markstrom would shake the rust off with several big saves, including a short-handed breakaway opportunity from Sebastian Aho.

Carolina goalie Brandon Bussi was pivotal in their Stanley Cup run and went 3-1 in the Finals. He was tested late in the second and got just enough of an Eetu Luostarin wrist shot on a breakaway to keep the game scoreless. The Hurricanes once again went on the power play late in the second period but could not capitalize as Markstrom stood on his head time and time again, including a shut down of a four on one odd man rush.

HECTIC sequence with multiple great chances for the Canes, but Markstrom and the Cats deny them 😳❌ pic.twitter.com/VKyKTlulgb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 29, 2026

The refs could not let the second twenty end without another intervention as Carolina defenseman Sean Walker picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct call for the ninth penalty during the period. The Panthers third line in particular was exceptional, combining tight defense with multiple scoring chances.

Florida would open the third period with their sixth power play but were unable to create any scoring opportunities as Carolina controlled the neutral zone and made the Panthers dump and chase. The capacity crowd in Raleigh was audibly anxious as the Panthers and Hurricanes mirrored each other.

Regulation would end and the score, or lack there of, remained at zero apiece. With just five seconds left in overtime, Gustav Forsling would send the Carolina crowd home with the joy from just three hours earlier firmly in the rearview.

🚨 Gustav Forsling wins it for #FlaPanthers with 4.3 seconds left in overtime! pic.twitter.com/i84reZ0uDm — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) September 30, 2026

The Florida Panthers fought the reigning Stanley Cup champions tooth-and-nail for over sixty minutes, earning a gritty win while putting the rest of the NHL on notice opening night.