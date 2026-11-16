As the Florida Panthers get ready to integrate two key forwards back into the mix, the games go on, and Florida is trying to build some consistency. That was the case this weekend (Dad's Weekend), as Panthers got good goaltending against both the Blues and Stars, but just one win.

Let's look back at a memorable weekend that, if an overtime had gone better, could have been a sweep:

Tkachuks Add to Tallies

Both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk scored this weekend and those goals were special for different reasons. Brady's goal occurred Saturday night five minutes after his father, Keith Tkachuk got honored and inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame. Brady and Matthew were both there for pictures at center ice with him and the ceremonial puck drop. Then Matthew scored the only goal of the game on Sunday. With that goal, he earned his 700th point of his career.

It's also important to note that the Tkachuks have been making those around them better. Lately that applies mostly to Anton Lundell who, since joining the Tkachuk line for the last few games has earned himself five points. That came after struggling for the first 15 or so games to find his spark. We will see if he stays with them after Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand return -- Lundell has typically played with Marchand.

Marvelous Milestones

The milestones weren't in short supply at all. Matthew Tkachuk's goal on Sunday made him only the 10th USA born player in NHL history to reach 700 points in 700 games or fewer. (He achieved it in 695 games.) He joins Pat LaFontaine, Jeremy Roenick, Mike Modano, Patrick Kane and five others in that category.

Sam Reinhart also picked up his 700th point in Saturday night's win. Radko Gudas skated in his 900th career NHL game on Saturday night. Seth Jones recorded his 20th assist of the season on Sunday night and became the quickest Panther defenseman to do so in 22 games played, a record that was previously held by Keith Yandle, done in 26 games. Brady Tkachuk is also the only player in the NHL this season so far who has 10 goals, 10 assists and 80 hits.

Great Goaltending

The Panthers continue to split the duties between Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid, and both continue performing well. Markstrom didn't give up a goal against the Blues on Saturday until two minutes remained, on the power play -- and with the game in hand. (His save percentage continues climbing; Saturday, it was .960).

Schmid was equally sharp Sunday in Dallas; he made one key stop while well out of his cage. The overtime goal was unfortunate, but not largely his fault. It was more of a defensive breakdown, and a transition opportunity three minutes in that led to a Jason Robertson goal -- a backhanded flip to the top shelf of the net from just outside the crease. Not much chance to stop it.

JASON ROBERTSON CALLS GAME!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TZEbMtZmW9 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 16, 2026

What's Next?

The Florida Panthers next opponent is no stranger. The Edmonton Oilers will be in Sunrise on Tuesday, November 17th at 7 PM. It's a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Finals in which the Panthers became Stanley Cup Champions back to back seasons. It carries intensity. It includes superstar in Connor McDavid, who is headed for a historic season -- he already has 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists in 22 games). This should be a good test of where the Panthers stand, especially if Barkov is back in the lineup, which looms as a possibility.