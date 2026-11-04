November Will be Crucial for Panthers in Competitive Atlantic

The skies over South Florida have been grey lately, and combined with the time change the days are short. On Monday the Florida Panthers debuted their "Hometown Remix" jersey to brighten the mood in Sunrise.

The Florida Panthers Hometown Remix jerseys are live pic.twitter.com/52V2muqKtU — Alex Baumgartner (@ABaumgartner91) November 2, 2026

Unfortunately the pre-game excitement over the team's new fit turned to disappointment as the Panthers would fall to the Detroit Red Wings 5-3. Florida dropped their first home game since losing the opener against Minnesota on October 10th, reeling off three consecutive wins on home ice since.

The loss to Detroit, who sit at the bottom of the Atlantic, dropped Florida to 0-3 against division opponents. As of Tuesday every team in the Atlantic has a winning record, and they are the only division in the NHL that can make such a claim.

Rank Team GP W L OTL PTS 1. Bruins 16 11 4 1 23 2. Canadiens 14 9 3 2 20 3. Senators 16 9 6 1 19 4. Lightning 13 8 3 2 18 5. Panthers 15 8 5 2 18 6. Leafs 16 8 6 2 18 7. Sabres 14 7 4 3 17 8. Red Wings 15 7 5 3 17

Florida has division losses to Ottawa, Buffalo, and Detroit by a combined 15-7 margin. The Panthers allowed five goals to each opponent, while otherwise not relinquishing more than four in any other game this season.

Plenty of Chances to Move up the Standings

In a division separated by six points from first place to last, the Panthers will have plenty of opportunities to move up in the standings with five Atlantic opponents still on the calendar for November.

The Panthers will have a chance to exact revenge for this three division losses to date, beginning with another home tilt against the Red Wings on November 12th.

Florida will host the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday before embarking on their fourth road trip already in the young season. The east coast swing will begin with back-to-back matinees against the Washington Capitals and the division leading Boston Bruins. A stop in Columbus will conclude the three game trip.

The Panthers get their lone home game over a six game stretch when Detroit is in town, before Florida heads to St. Louis and Dallas for yet another back-to-back on the road.

On November 17th the Panthers will start their longest home stand of the season, a three game stretch beginning with a much anticipated return to Sunrise for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Florida continues the home stand as they will host the Sabres and Senators in consecutive games right before Thanksgiving. These three games at home will be played over a span of eight days. The possible returns of both Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand is something else to watch for that could give the Panthers a shot in the arm leading into December.