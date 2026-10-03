Suspense remains about whether the Florida Panthers avoided the worst-case scenario with Sasha Barkov’s latest injury.

The Panthers’ captain was placed on long term injured reserve Saturday. Though the injury to Barkov’s left leg was still being evaluated, hope remains for his return this season.

Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday in California that that evaluation of the injury to Barkov’s left leg will continue in South Florida.

“Barky’s going to see our doctors on Monday,” Maurice said after the team practiced in preparation for Sunday’s game at Anaheim. “We know it’s going to be 10 [games] anyway, so we’ll see what they say Monday. ... I’m not the doctor here.”

The big question remains unanswered: Will Barkov play again in 2025-26?

ESPN reported that Barkov underwent an MRI in California that did not reveal the worst-case scenario, citing sources.

What is known is that he will miss at least the next few weeks. Players on long term injured reserve must remain out for 10 games and 24 calendar days.

It may prove to be considerably longer, which would be a major blow to Florida's championship hopes. Largely due to Barkov's return this season, as well as the addition of Brady Tkachuk, the Panthers were projected by most analysts to go deep into the playoffs and vie for a third Stanley Cup title in four years.

Putting Barkov on LTIR cleared about $3.9 million the salary. That enabled the Panthers to call up forward Sam Lafferty (a center) and defenseman Alexander Petrovic from AHL affiliate Charlotte.

Maurice said top-pair defenseman Gustav Forsling, who missed the game at San Jose with an upper body injury, will be a game-time decision for Sunday at Anaheim. He was on the ice before Saturday’s practice but didn’t participate with the team.

“He feels pretty good,” Maurice said. “Just wanted to give him another day without banging on him.”

Some encouraging signs about Barkov

There is reason for hope that Barkov will return this season. Unlike when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee during training camp last year and missed the entire 2025-26 season.

Even with that, he skated with the team late in the season and played well for Finland in the World Championships in May.

If there's anything positive to glean this time, it’s that the Panthers did not announce an ACL tear within 24 hours as they did last time. It suggests that maybe the ligament is not completely torn, or that something else is involved that may not require an absence of six or more months.

Barkov was injured during the second period of Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss at San Jose. He went down awkwardly when his left leg buckled while battling for the puck in the corner with Sharks Darnell Nurse and Zack Ostapchuk.

In Saturday’s practice, veteran Lars Eller took Barkov’s place on the top line between Brady Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart.

If the Panthers are counting on Barkov to return for a significant part of the season, they will shift to a short-term shuffle. That began with the call-ups of Lafferty and Petrovic.

They will get a boost with the expected return of veteran forward Brad Marchand later this month.

Maurice said this week that Marchand, who is recovering from offseason surgery and was projected to return in early November, is “probably further ahead than we thought.”

Maurice reiterated on Saturday that Marchand is getting closer to returning.

“The doctors have to sign off on it, the trainers have to sign off on it, and then he has to. I think they’re all pretty close to signing off on it.”

The Panthers also could pursue outside help, and disgruntled Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin could then become a possibility.

Due to their salary cap restraints, the Panthers would have to declare Barkov out for the season to gain enough relief under the cap to take on Larkin’s $8.7 million salary.