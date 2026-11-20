Less than two months ago, on a Tuesday evening in Raleigh against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, the Florida Panthers opened the entire 2026 NHL season with a thrilling 1-0 victory in overtime to spoil the coronation.

Since then the Panthers have endured 22 games with results similar to a mid-afternoon in the stock market.

Choppy.

The Panthers are 12-8-3 after losing the opening game of their current home stand to Connor McDavid and the juggernauts from Edmonton 5-2. Despite that result, overall Florida has dealt with a road heavy early schedule and the injuries to Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand admirably. Both appear to be on the precipice of returning to action which will bring the lineup closer to its intended design to start the season.

Maurice on Barkov and Marchand:



"It's not long now. A big tug here today. We'll see how they respond and talk to the doctors and come up with a plan."



He added that Barkov is probably back slightly before Marchand.



Didn't have a yes or no on Barkov playing Saturday. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 19, 2026

Regardless of when Barkov and Marchand return, the Panthers must solve the riddle against the top teams, especially in an Atlantic Division with five teams separated by just three points entering Thursday.

Florida has feasted on teams below their weight class, with their 12 wins coming against teams with a combined 77-93-16 record. The Panthers have five wins against last-place teams, and two against a Winnipeg team that was reeling when Florida dispatched them in consecutive matchups by a 10-3 margin. The Jets were in the midst of a nine-game losing streak when the two met but have since turned it around, winning six of their last seven.

The more troubling stat from the Panthers' perspective is their performance when facing a higher level of competition. Florida has lost to three of the top four teams in the Western Conference while been outscored 11-4, and their 11 regulation and overtime losses are to opponents owning 128-87-24 record overall.

Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk says the Oilers are playing a different style of team hockey this season, and it is paying off!



📹 @flahockeynow#LetsGoOilers #TimeToHunt #NHL #EdmontonOilers #FloridaPanthers pic.twitter.com/MW34bnAXF1 — Bleed Oil Blue (@BleedOilBlue) November 18, 2026

Florida suffered perhaps their worst defeat of the season in a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh to a Penguins team in disarray, and split games with the low flying Detroit Red Wings.

The Panthers will play 10 out of the next 17 games at home to close out the calendar year, with matchups against every team ahead of them in the Atlantic Division during that span. Florida gets their in-state rival and division leader Tampa Bay twice at home, and will get their first chance against last-place Toronto where the situation is what some might call less than ideal.

"[Bobrovsky] is in a really bad place and they're going down with him... They're being careful with Stolarz here, but I think you have to start him against LA and Columbus."@FriedgeHNIC joins @Mattymar89 and @FutaMichael to break down Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles with the… pic.twitter.com/TuqCqYJcur — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026

With reinforcements on the way and some balancing of the scheduling scales, the Panthers have an opportunity to weather the storm and move up in a wide open division race.