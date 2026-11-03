Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

NASHVILLE — Tonight at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators welcome the Carolina Hurricanes for a game that has plenty going on around it. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT. It’s a matchup between one of the league’s early-season powerhouses and a Nashville team still working to find its footing, and it comes on a night built around something much bigger than the standings.

That starts with Hockey Fights Cancer Night in Nashville, the franchise’s first Hockey Fights Cancer celebration of the season. The Predators have long used these nights to support the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, created by Pekka Rinne and former teammate Shea Weber. Throughout November, the NHL community rallies around patients and families facing cancer, and tonight Smashville will do the same.

The other storyline is the one Predators fans have waited for since June. Nashville will honor its greatest goaltender, Pekka Rinne, ahead of his Hockey Hall of Fame induction. Tonight is also Rinne’s birthday, and the organization will send him off to Toronto for the ceremony. He is the first Predators goalie to reach the Hall, and the first player to spend his entire NHL career in Nashville to be enshrined. His number is retired, and his statue stands outside the arena, so expect a loud and emotional atmosphere when he takes the ice.

Once the ceremony ends and the puck drops, Nashville has a difficult assignment. Carolina arrives with 12 wins and sits atop the Eastern Conference, and few teams in the league are as relentless on the forecheck or as disciplined in their structure. The Hurricanes rarely give opponents much room, and they punish mistakes.

The Predators, meanwhile, have five wins through their first 14 games. They’ve shown they can score, putting up six goals against Colorado and five against Tampa Bay, but they’ve also been inconsistent. Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Lightning snapped a two-game skid against the Islanders and Capitals, and the question tonight is whether that win can become the start of a run.

So the stakes are high on both sides of the puck. Can Nashville match Carolina’s pace, protect its own net, and give the crowd a result worthy of the night? We’ll find out soon enough. Stay with us for lineup notes and everything you need from Bridgestone Arena.

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators Game Information

Who: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

What: The 15th NHL regular-season game for Nashville

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against The Carolina Hurricanes

This section will be updated during pregame warmups with the lines.

Hurricanes Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups with the lines.

How To Watch Lightning at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Injury News

Nashville

Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Carolina

Forward, Taylor Hall - Out (upper body)

Defenseman, Alexander Nikishin, Out (non-injury related)

Forward, Jordan Staal, - Injured Reserve (calf)

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

The Nashville Predators traded Matthew Wood to the Seattle Kraken to receive forward Shane Wright. Wright will make his Predators debut tonight against the Hurricanes.

Shane Wright is expected to slot into the second line center spot between Filip Forsberg and Nils Höglander against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Nashville Predators unveiled their new Hometown Remix uniforms for the 2026-27 season, featuring navy pants, navy sweaters and navy helmets.

Betting Odds for Hurricanes at Predators

Spread: Carolina -1.5

Carolina -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Carolina -198, Nashville +164

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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