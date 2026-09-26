Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators Preseason Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis
NASHVILLE — Nashville's preseason concludes with a home matchup against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Predators came up short on Thursday, losing 6-5 in Carolina, but get a chance to end the preseason on a high-note with another shot at the defending champions.
Before the puck ever drops, Broadway will be packed. The Predators are throwing PredsFest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, taking over the stretch of Broadway between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and Rep. John Lewis Way for the franchise's official 2026-27 season kickoff celebration — free and open to the public, no ticket required.
Expect a Festival Zone with photo ops and Predators-branded prints, a Kids Zone with face painting and gaming stations, and the Nissan Tailgate Zone with lawn games and a big screen tuned to college football. Food trucks and drink tents from Dr. Pepper and Raising Cane's will line the streets, and Universal Crush will play on the Corona Broadway Stage as part of Bridgestone Arena's 30th-anniversary celebration in Smashville.
The business begins inside Bridgestone Arena after the party, as the final preseason game serves as the last audition for Predators players hoping to make the opening night roster. Nashville must cut four more players to comply with the NHL's 23-man roster, making it an important day for forwards Tyson Jost, Brady Martin, Reid Schaefer, Vitali Pinchuk, and Adam Edstrom, as well as defensemen Ryan Ufko and Jack Ahcan.
This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.
Hurricanes at Predators Game Information
- Who: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators
- What: Fourth and Final Preseason Game of the 2026-27 Season
- When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against Carolina
This section will be updated during pregame warmups.
Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Line Combinations Against Nashville
This section will be updated during pregame warmups.
How To Watch Hurricanes at Predators Preseason
- The Spot - Nashville 28
- Nashville Predators App
- Online via PredsTV.com
Nashville Predators Injury News
- The Predators have had a relatively clean training camp and don't have any injuries as they play the final preseason game. Nashville forward Vitali Pinchuk missed a week with an upper body injury, but returned to the lineup this week and played in Thursday's game.
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- The Carolina Hurricanes overcame a 5-1 deficit on Thursday night, scoring with three seconds left to defeat the Nashville Predators 6-5.
- Vitali Pinchuk scored in his first game with the Nashville Predators. Head coach Andrew Brunette said he started well, but faded as the game progressed. Saturday is Pinchuk's last chance to impress management before the team finalizes the roster.
- The NHL roster deadline is Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CT. Here is who we think makes the Predators' opening-day roster before the last preseason game begins.
Nashville Predators Preseason Lineup Against Carolina
Forwards
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
51, Vitali Pinchuk
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen
2, Adam Wilsby
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Ahcan
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
Goaltenders
1, Ethan Haider
74, Juuse Saros
Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Lineup Against Nashville
Forwards
11, Jordan Staal
20, Sebastian Aho
22, Logan Stankoven
24, Seth Jarvis
27, Nikolaj Ehlers
28, William Carrier
29, Bradley Nadeau
36, Felix Unger Sorum
37, Andrei Svechnikov
44, Nicolas Deslauriers
48, Jordan Martinook
50, Eric Robinson
53, Jackson Blake
71, Taylor Hall
77, Mark Jankowski
82, Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Defensemen
4, Shayne Gostisbehere
5, Jalen Chatfield
8, Juuso Valimaki
19, K'Andre Miller
26, Sean Walker
62, Charles Alexis Legault
74, Jaccob Slavin
75 Noel Fransen
Goaltenders
32, Brandon Bussi
52, Pyotr Kochetkov
55, Cayden Primeau
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6