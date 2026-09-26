Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators Preseason Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE — Nashville's preseason concludes with a home matchup against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Predators came up short on Thursday, losing 6-5 in Carolina, but get a chance to end the preseason on a high-note with another shot at the defending champions.

Before the puck ever drops, Broadway will be packed. The Predators are throwing PredsFest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, taking over the stretch of Broadway between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and Rep. John Lewis Way for the franchise's official 2026-27 season kickoff celebration — free and open to the public, no ticket required.

Expect a Festival Zone with photo ops and Predators-branded prints, a Kids Zone with face painting and gaming stations, and the Nissan Tailgate Zone with lawn games and a big screen tuned to college football. Food trucks and drink tents from Dr. Pepper and Raising Cane's will line the streets, and Universal Crush will play on the Corona Broadway Stage as part of Bridgestone Arena's 30th-anniversary celebration in Smashville.

The business begins inside Bridgestone Arena after the party, as the final preseason game serves as the last audition for Predators players hoping to make the opening night roster. Nashville must cut four more players to comply with the NHL's 23-man roster, making it an important day for forwards Tyson Jost, Brady Martin, Reid Schaefer, Vitali Pinchuk, and Adam Edstrom, as well as defensemen Ryan Ufko and Jack Ahcan.

This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.

Hurricanes at Predators Game Information

Who: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

What: Fourth and Final Preseason Game of the 2026-27 Season

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against Carolina

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Line Combinations Against Nashville

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

How To Watch Hurricanes at Predators Preseason

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Nashville Predators App

Online via PredsTV.com

Nashville Predators Injury News

The Predators have had a relatively clean training camp and don't have any injuries as they play the final preseason game. Nashville forward Vitali Pinchuk missed a week with an upper body injury, but returned to the lineup this week and played in Thursday's game.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

The Carolina Hurricanes overcame a 5-1 deficit on Thursday night, scoring with three seconds left to defeat the Nashville Predators 6-5.

Vitali Pinchuk scored in his first game with the Nashville Predators. Head coach Andrew Brunette said he started well, but faded as the game progressed. Saturday is Pinchuk's last chance to impress management before the team finalizes the roster.

The NHL roster deadline is Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CT. Here is who we think makes the Predators' opening-day roster before the last preseason game begins.

Nashville Predators Preseason Lineup Against Carolina

Forwards 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen 2, Adam Wilsby

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Ahcan

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

Goaltenders 1, Ethan Haider

74, Juuse Saros

Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Lineup Against Nashville

Forwards 11, Jordan Staal

20, Sebastian Aho

22, Logan Stankoven

24, Seth Jarvis

27, Nikolaj Ehlers

28, William Carrier

29, Bradley Nadeau

36, Felix Unger Sorum

37, Andrei Svechnikov

44, Nicolas Deslauriers

48, Jordan Martinook

50, Eric Robinson

53, Jackson Blake

71, Taylor Hall

77, Mark Jankowski

82, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Defensemen 4, Shayne Gostisbehere

5, Jalen Chatfield

8, Juuso Valimaki

19, K'Andre Miller

26, Sean Walker

62, Charles Alexis Legault

74, Jaccob Slavin

75 Noel Fransen

Goaltenders 32, Brandon Bussi

52, Pyotr Kochetkov

55, Cayden Primeau

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