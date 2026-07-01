Nashville Acquires Pair of Stars Before NHL Free Agency Begins
The Nashville Predators have made a trade with the Dallas Stars. The Predators are sending a 2027 NHL second-round draft pick and a 2028 NHL third-round pick to the Stars in exchange for center Mavrik Bourque and defensemen Ilya Lyubushkin.
The Dallas Stars drafted Bourque in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old has tallied 66 points, with 31 goals for the Stars in 156 games over the last three seasons, with nine playoff appearances. He won the Les Cunningham Award and John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's MVP and top scorer in the 2023-24 season.
“Mavrik Bourque is a quality, two-way player who will fit perfectly with what we are trying to build here in Nashville,” Predators GM Chris MacFarland said in a press release. “At just 24 years old, his age and style of play fits in with the type of players we are looking to bring in to help make us better. In addition, Ilya Lyubushkin is a veteran defenseman with significant experience who can log minutes and be a physical presence in our own end. We are excited to welcome both players to Nashville.”
Lyubushkin began his career in Russia and went undrafted, but signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018 as his entry point into the NHL. He played for the Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Sabres and Ducks before signing a three-year, $9.75 million contract with Dallas in July 2024. The 32-year-old played 133 games for the Stars over the last two seasons, with 16 playoff games.
NHL free agency begins on Wednesday, July 1 at 11 a.m. CT.
This story will be updated
Chris MacFarland 2026 Offseason Trades
- Trades away goalie Magnus Chrona, 2026 Third Round Pick, 2027 Third Round Pick for Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch.
- Trades away forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov for Colorado Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a 2029 Third Round Pick.
- Trades away second round picks No. 42 and No. 57 to Carolina in exchange for No. 31 overall in the first round. The Predators used the first round pick on defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
- Trades away forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for center Adam Edstrom.
- Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.
- Traded away a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.