Nashville Center Mavrik Bourque Excited To Face Former Teammates

NASHVILLE — Nashville lost a hard-fought season opener to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. The Predators can earn their first win of the season on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars, and no one is more familiar with tonight's opponent than center Mavrik Bourque.

"I think it's good," Bourque said about seeing his old team. "A little bit early, but we'll get it over with. I'm excited to play them. I think it's going to be fun to go against them."

The Stars selected Bourque in the first round of the 2020 Draft, and he spent three seasons in their farm club before making his NHL debut in April 2024. Bourque scored 31 goals and 66 points in 156 games for the Stars, making him intimately familiar with the Dallas system and players.

"I'm excited to go on the faceoff against a few guys, net-front battle with a couple of defensemen," Bourque said. " I think it's going to be great."

The Stars also lost their season opener, falling at home on Friday night to the St. Louis Blues 4-0. Both teams are looking for their first win of the year, giving extra urgency to Saturday night's game.

"I didn't watch their game last night, but same as us," Bourque said. "You want to win in this league. It's early in the year, only the second game, but I think both teams are going to be looking to get on the board here."

Bourque reflected on Nashville's loss to Minnesota on Thursday, saying the early penalties put the Predators behind the eight ball against a quality Wild team.

"I think we had some energy in the first," Bourque said. "Obviously, a few penalties cost us, especially the second goal. I feel like it's hard when you play against such a good defensive team, and you trail all game; you feel like you're playing catch-up all night. So we're looking to have a better start."

Nashville didn't control the puck well on Thursday. Sloppy passing and puck control prevented the Predators from generating and maintaining quality possession in the Wild's offensive zone. The Predators brought in several new faces, and a shorter training camp made it tough for a team trying to build chemistry.

"I think just keep it more simple," Bourque said. "Like you said, it's early in the year, so usually execution's not going to be as good. So sometimes you've got to keep it more simple than going a little bit more north, and I think that's what we're going to be looking for tonight."

New Nashville President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland traded a second- and third-round draft pick to Dallas for Bourque, then subsequently signed him to a six-year, $33 million contract. The new Nashville center ice man gets his first chance to play against his former franchise on Saturday as the Predators welcome the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena.

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