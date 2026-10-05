Nashville Holds Spirited Practice Ahead of First Road Trip

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators returned to the ice Monday at the Centennial Sportsplex ahead of their first road trip of the season. The Predators practiced for just over an hour, continuing to tinker with their fourth-line forward group and defensive pairs before flying to Canada for a three-game slate against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and the Ottawa Senators.

"Well, it's exciting to get on the road," Andrew Brunette said after practice. "I think a lot of these guys that have kids have been here since August, early August, and kind of get the routine monotony of being home. So I think guys are excited to get going. I think it's really good for team bonding and building, being out there together, and, like I said, some fun buildings to play in. It should be pretty electric every night. We'll see how we stick together. I'd really like if we can build off our first two games, especially our last one, and keep moving on."

The Predators practiced with great energy as the players moved the puck up and down the ice efficiently. Nashville goaltender Justus Annunen returned to action after missing last Friday's practice and Saturday's game, and the Predators saw forward Vitali Pinchuk practice for the first time since being recalled from Milwaukee on Sunday.

"Well, you always feel better when you win the game, right?" Brunette said. "I thought there was good energy. I thought we worked really hard, which is pretty much a staple of our team's practices, and now we just got to carry it on. We've got another race starting tomorrow, and hopefully we'll get the engines going tomorrow morning."

Nashville finished practice battling for puck possession on the boards. They started with one-on-one scenarios, then moved into two-on-two drills. The coaching staff sent a loose puck into the corner, and teammates battled one another, transitioning from offense to defense quickly to generate shots on goal.

"It's a staple that I've done my whole life," Brunette said of his closing drill. "I really enjoy it, and I think the guys - even though sometimes it gets monotonous - I think they enjoy a little bit of battle and find a little joy, and excitement and energy with them. So it's a good little drill, and hopefully - you know I loved their puck battle, I loved their will last game - and hopefully it carries over to the next one."

The Nashville Predators Compete Along the Boards Before First Road Trip

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.