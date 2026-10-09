Nashville Places Defenseman on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE — The Nashville is in the middle of a three-game road trip in Canada, and while the Predators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night, it came at a cost. Nashville defenseman William Trudeau and centerman Mavrik Bourque both left the game after sustaining injuries.

Trudeau played 4:39 in the first period but did not return after the first intermission.

The Predators announced Friday that Trudeau has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and is week-to-week, sidelining the newest Predator for at least a week. He is eligible to return to the lineup ahead of next Saturday's home game against the St. Louis Blues.

There has yet to be an official update on Bourque's status, but the young center took a hit from Alex Newhook midway through the second period, causing him to grimace and shake his right hand before leaving the ice.

#Preds Roster Update: Defenseman William Trudeau has been placed on IR and is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 9, 2026

Bourque is averaging 15:45 of ice time with one assist and seven shots on goal. He's winning 43-percent of his faceoffs and has delivered three hits in his first four games with the Predators. Nashville traded with the Dallas Stars this summer to acquire Bourque, then subsequently signed the 25-year-old to a six-year, $33 million contract extension.

The Predators claimed Trudeau on the last day of the preseason after the New York Rangers placed him on waivers. He's averaging 9:11 of ice time with three hits and two blocked shots, and has recorded two shots on goal in his first three games in a Nashville sweater.

Placing Trudeau on injured reserve puts the spotlight on Jack Ahcan and Ilya Lyubushkin on the blue line. Ahcan has played two games this season but was scratched in the other two as Nashville continues experimenting on the blue line. Lyubushkin has yet to play for the Predators this year after being acquired as part of the Bourque trade this summer.

The Predators play their final game of the road trip on Saturday, Oct. 10, against the Ottawa Senators at 6 p.m. CT.

Nashville Predators Injury News

Goaltender Justus Annunen was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with an undisclosed issue. He's eligible to return on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for Nashville's home matchup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Defenseman William Trudeau was placed on on injured reserve on Friday, Oct. 9, with an upper-body injury. He's eligible to return on Saturday, Oct. 17, for Nashville's home matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

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