Nashville Places Goaltender Justus Annunen on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have placed goaltender Justus Annunen on injured reserve and recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the Milwaukee Admirals, according to a press release.

Annunen missed Friday's practice and was listed as day-to-day, missing Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, but returned to practice on Monday. He was on the ice on Tuesday morning during the Predators' morning skate before Tuesday's game against Toronto, but the organization placed him on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue.

The designation means Annunen will miss at least seven days, meaning the earliest he's eligible to return is for next Tuesday's home matchup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Additionally, the designation allows Nashville to recall Murray from the AHL without sacrificing a roster spot.

Murray played in four NHL games for the Dallas Stars with an .885 save percentage and one shutout between 2022 and 2024. The 28-year-old has posted eight shutouts over the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals in 90 appearances. He participated with the Nashville Predators for training camp but has yet to make an official appearance. Nashville has three games in Canada this week.

Nashville's Juuse Saros is 1-1 with a .933 save percentage, allowing four goals through two games this season. Saros will likely handle all three games on the Predators' Canadian road trip this week, with Murray serving as the primary backup.

Nashville Predators Current Roster

Forwards 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen 2, Adam Wilsby

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Ahcan

48, Nick Perbix

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

85, William Trudeau

Goaltenders 29, Justus Annunen - Injured Reserve

32, Matt Murray

74, Juuse Saros

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

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