Nashville Places Goaltender Justus Annunen on Injured Reserve
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have placed goaltender Justus Annunen on injured reserve and recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the Milwaukee Admirals, according to a press release.
Annunen missed Friday's practice and was listed as day-to-day, missing Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, but returned to practice on Monday. He was on the ice on Tuesday morning during the Predators' morning skate before Tuesday's game against Toronto, but the organization placed him on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue.
The designation means Annunen will miss at least seven days, meaning the earliest he's eligible to return is for next Tuesday's home matchup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Additionally, the designation allows Nashville to recall Murray from the AHL without sacrificing a roster spot.
Murray played in four NHL games for the Dallas Stars with an .885 save percentage and one shutout between 2022 and 2024. The 28-year-old has posted eight shutouts over the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals in 90 appearances. He participated with the Nashville Predators for training camp but has yet to make an official appearance. Nashville has three games in Canada this week.
Nashville's Juuse Saros is 1-1 with a .933 save percentage, allowing four goals through two games this season. Saros will likely handle all three games on the Predators' Canadian road trip this week, with Murray serving as the primary backup.
Nashville Predators Current Roster
Forwards
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen
2, Adam Wilsby
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Ahcan
48, Nick Perbix
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
85, William Trudeau
Goaltenders
29, Justus Annunen - Injured Reserve
32, Matt Murray
74, Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6