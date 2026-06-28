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Nashville Predators 2026-27 Post Draft Projected Depth Chart

The Predators lineup looks a bit different after NHL Draft weekend.

Joe Gaither

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators made a strong second-half push in 2025-26, after falling into last place of the NHL standings, unfortunately it wasn't enough as the organization was eliminated from playoff contention in the 81st game and forcing changes as the franchise missed the playoffs for the second-straight season.

Nashville hired Chris MacFarland from the Colorado Avalanche to serve as the organization's new President and General Manager. MacFarland just completed his first NHL Draft in charge of the Predators, selecting multiple high-upside prospects that can elevate the roster.

Let's take a look at how the Nashville depth chart looks after the draft with free agency looming on July 1.

Forwards

Left Wing

Center

Right Wing

Filip Forsberg

Ryan O'Reilly

Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos

Jack Drury

Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton

Matthew Wood

Joakim Kemell

Adam Edstrom

Brady Martin

Ozzy Wiesblatt

MacFarland got right to work on the Nashville front lines, making two trades with his former employer, the Colorado Avalanche, to acquire forwards Ross Colton and Jack Drury and moving on from Zachary L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov. MacFarland's moves put his fingerprints on the roster by adding proven, reliable veterans who fit a system as he looks to elevate the roster. MacFarland followed up during draft weekend by adding real stature to the group and trading with the New York Rangers for Adam Edstrom.

"Jack Drury, he’s still young, he's 26 years old, he's got a lot of hockey in front of him," MacFarland told the media. "He’s an elite, two-way defensive center who, if he's not one of the best defensive guys in the League, I don't know who is, but I think the really important part for me with Jack is he's a culture changer. He’s a competitive guy on and off the ice that does the right things day in and day out that help teams win hockey games, and I think his impact on an organization goes beyond the ice. It’s in the locker room. The impact on the future young Preds, whether it's Brady Martin or [Egor] Surin or [David] Edstrom or Felix Nilsson - it’s really hard to put a number on that. But having been around him and seeing what he does live and in color, there are things that he will impact that you can't put a just can't put a value on.”

Drury joins a veteran group of Filip Forsbeg, Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly and Jonathan Marchessault while Luke Evangelista enters the year as the top right winger after a breakout 56-point season in 2025-26.

Defenders

Left Defense

Right Defense

Brady Skjei

Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague

Nicklaus Perbix

Adam Wilsby

Justin Barron

Defense continues to be the heartbeat of the Predators organization, and MacFarland inherits one of the best defenders in the NHL to build around in Roman Josi. Josi enters his 16th season in Nashville and his third season of the partnership with Brady Skjei.

Goalies

  • Juuse Sairos
  • Justice Annunen

The Predators enter the 2026-27 season with real confidence between the pipes. Juuse Saros enters his 12th season in Nashville as the 31-year-old has become one of the best goalies in the league. Justice Annunen got into 28 games in 2025-26, proving himself as a capable backup to Saros.

Chris MacFarland 2026 Offseason Trades

  • Traded away a fifth round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth round draft pick.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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