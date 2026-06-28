Nashville Predators 2026-27 Post Draft Projected Depth Chart
The Nashville Predators made a strong second-half push in 2025-26, after falling into last place of the NHL standings, unfortunately it wasn't enough as the organization was eliminated from playoff contention in the 81st game and forcing changes as the franchise missed the playoffs for the second-straight season.
Nashville hired Chris MacFarland from the Colorado Avalanche to serve as the organization's new President and General Manager. MacFarland just completed his first NHL Draft in charge of the Predators, selecting multiple high-upside prospects that can elevate the roster.
Let's take a look at how the Nashville depth chart looks after the draft with free agency looming on July 1.
Forwards
Left Wing
Center
Right Wing
Filip Forsberg
Ryan O'Reilly
Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos
Jack Drury
Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton
Matthew Wood
Joakim Kemell
Adam Edstrom
Brady Martin
Ozzy Wiesblatt
MacFarland got right to work on the Nashville front lines, making two trades with his former employer, the Colorado Avalanche, to acquire forwards Ross Colton and Jack Drury and moving on from Zachary L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov. MacFarland's moves put his fingerprints on the roster by adding proven, reliable veterans who fit a system as he looks to elevate the roster. MacFarland followed up during draft weekend by adding real stature to the group and trading with the New York Rangers for Adam Edstrom.
"Jack Drury, he’s still young, he's 26 years old, he's got a lot of hockey in front of him," MacFarland told the media. "He’s an elite, two-way defensive center who, if he's not one of the best defensive guys in the League, I don't know who is, but I think the really important part for me with Jack is he's a culture changer. He’s a competitive guy on and off the ice that does the right things day in and day out that help teams win hockey games, and I think his impact on an organization goes beyond the ice. It’s in the locker room. The impact on the future young Preds, whether it's Brady Martin or [Egor] Surin or [David] Edstrom or Felix Nilsson - it’s really hard to put a number on that. But having been around him and seeing what he does live and in color, there are things that he will impact that you can't put a just can't put a value on.”
Drury joins a veteran group of Filip Forsbeg, Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly and Jonathan Marchessault while Luke Evangelista enters the year as the top right winger after a breakout 56-point season in 2025-26.
Defenders
Left Defense
Right Defense
Brady Skjei
Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague
Nicklaus Perbix
Adam Wilsby
Justin Barron
Defense continues to be the heartbeat of the Predators organization, and MacFarland inherits one of the best defenders in the NHL to build around in Roman Josi. Josi enters his 16th season in Nashville and his third season of the partnership with Brady Skjei.
Goalies
- Juuse Sairos
- Justice Annunen
The Predators enter the 2026-27 season with real confidence between the pipes. Juuse Saros enters his 12th season in Nashville as the 31-year-old has become one of the best goalies in the league. Justice Annunen got into 28 games in 2025-26, proving himself as a capable backup to Saros.
Chris MacFarland 2026 Offseason Trades
- Trades away goalie Magnus Chrona, 2026 Third Round Pick, 2027 Third Round Pick for Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch.
- Trades away forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov for Colorado Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a 2029 Third Round Pick.
- Trades away second round picks No. 42 and No. 57 to Carolina in exchange for No. 31 overall in the first round. The Predators used the first round pick on defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
- Trades away forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for center Adam Edstrom.
- Traded away a fifth round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth round draft pick.
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