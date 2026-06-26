Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft Live Updates
The Nashville Predators enter the 2026 NHL Draft with 11 picks for new general manager Chris MacFarland to use. The Predators enter the KeyBank Center in Buffalo tied with the New York Rangers for the second-most picks across the seven rounds, trailing just the St. Louis Blues who have 13 picks.
There's already been some predraft movement in the top ten picks, but McFarland told reporters in a predraft press conference that, despite making calls to move up, he expects to make the Predators' first pick when No. 10 is on the board on Friday night.
Experts consider the top of the draft to be ripe with defensive talent, but many mock drafters predict the Predators to select a forward. 17-year-old Wyatt Cullen out of Moorhead, Minnesota is considered one of the top forwards that can fall into Nashville's range. 18-year-old Ethan Belchetz is out of Ontario, Canada and is rumored to be on Nashville's radar.
The NHL Draft first round can be seen on ESPN beginning at 6 p.m. CT. The second through seventh rounds begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN+.
Live Updates (Refresh Your Browser For Latest Updates)
- Toronto didn't use up the clock before taking Penn State left wing Gavin McKenna. Music star Justin Beiber made a strange entrance and announced the pick as a lifelong Maple Leafs fan.
- 6:14 p.m. CT - After some introduction and playing to the crowd, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettmanputs the Toronto Maple Leafs on the clock. All indications are that left wing Gavin McKenna from Penn State will be the first pick.
- The Nashville Predators toast legendary scout Dave Westby before the draft as the late scout passed early in the year.
- The Nashville war room is decked out in gold with navy accents as the front office prepares to add multiple players to its young roster. The Predators enter the weekend with 11 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.
- The NHL Draft is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. The Toronto Maple Leafs are the clock with the first overall pick.
Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 10
- Round 2, Pick 42
- Round 2, Pick 57 (via Minnesota)
- Round 3, Pick 70 (via Seattle and Dallas)
- Round 4, Pick 106
- Round 4, Pick 118 (via Pittsburgh)
- Round 5, Pick 138
- Round 5, Pick 148 (via Edmonton)
- Round 5, Pick 160 (via Carolina)
- Round 6, Pick 179 (via Utah)
- Round 7, Pick 202
Latest Nashville Predators Mock Drafts for No. 10
ESPN: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires
Bleacher Report: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP
NHL.com: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP
Elite Prospect: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires
TSN: Alex Command, C, Orebro
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