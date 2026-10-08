Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Nashville fell to 1-1-1 in its last outing, dropping an overtime game in which the Predators led 3-0. If not for the comeback from the Maple Leafs, the matchup would have marked the team's first road victory of the season. Tonight, Nashville continues its tour of Canada in a contest with the Canadiens in Montreal.

Predators at Canadiens Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens



What: Game 4 of the season for Nashville



When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. CT



Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

How To Watch Predators at Canadiens

In Market

The Nashville Predators App



Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station



Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)



Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)



Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)



Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)



Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)



Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)



Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)



Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)





Out of Market



ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens Injury News

Predators

Predators backup goaltender Justus Annunen had not participated in on-ice activities since last Thursday and was placed on injury reserve with an undisclosed injury on Tuesday. Earlier today, Annunen participated in the team's optional free skate. Nashville recalled Matt Murray from the AHL to fill in as an alternate for starter Juuse Saros.

Canadiens

Montreal's Oliver Kapanen is day-to-day (lower body), while goaltender Sam Montembeault is out (leg), and Ivan Demidov (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), and Bryce Pickford are each on the injury reserve list.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Steven Stamkos moved up to 17th on the all-time goal-scoring list. Read: Steven Stamkos Reacts to Passing Joe Sakic, Jarome Iginla on NHL's All-Time Goals List

Nashville lost to Toronto in overtime after leading 3-0. Read: Predators Fall to Maple Leafs in Frantic Overtime Thriller

Betting Odds for Predators at Canadiens

Spread: Nashville -180

Nashville -180 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Montreal -166, Nashville +140

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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