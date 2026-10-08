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Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Canadiens, from the line combinations to injury updates and all the goals at Bell Centre
Brady Shanahan|
Oct 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) plays the puck against Montreal Canadiens center Oliver Kapanen (91) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) plays the puck against Montreal Canadiens center Oliver Kapanen (91) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nashville fell to 1-1-1 in its last outing, dropping an overtime game in which the Predators led 3-0. If not for the comeback from the Maple Leafs, the matchup would have marked the team's first road victory of the season. Tonight, Nashville continues its tour of Canada in a contest with the Canadiens in Montreal.

Predators at Canadiens Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens

What: Game 4 of the season for Nashville

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

How To Watch Predators at Canadiens

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens Injury News

Predators

  • Predators backup goaltender Justus Annunen had not participated in on-ice activities since last Thursday and was placed on injury reserve with an undisclosed injury on Tuesday. Earlier today, Annunen participated in the team's optional free skate. Nashville recalled Matt Murray from the AHL to fill in as an alternate for starter Juuse Saros.

Canadiens

  • Montreal's Oliver Kapanen is day-to-day (lower body), while goaltender Sam Montembeault is out (leg), and Ivan Demidov (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), and Bryce Pickford are each on the injury reserve list.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Betting Odds for Predators at Canadiens

  • Spread: Nashville -180
  • Over/Under: 6.5
  • Moneyline: Montreal -166, Nashville +140

Source: DraftKings

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

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Brady Shanahan
BRADY SHANAHAN

Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.

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