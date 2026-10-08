Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
Nashville fell to 1-1-1 in its last outing, dropping an overtime game in which the Predators led 3-0. If not for the comeback from the Maple Leafs, the matchup would have marked the team's first road victory of the season. Tonight, Nashville continues its tour of Canada in a contest with the Canadiens in Montreal.
Predators at Canadiens Game Information
Who: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens
What: Game 4 of the season for Nashville
When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
How To Watch Predators at Canadiens
In Market
The Nashville Predators App
Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
Out of Market
ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens Injury News
Predators
- Predators backup goaltender Justus Annunen had not participated in on-ice activities since last Thursday and was placed on injury reserve with an undisclosed injury on Tuesday. Earlier today, Annunen participated in the team's optional free skate. Nashville recalled Matt Murray from the AHL to fill in as an alternate for starter Juuse Saros.
Canadiens
- Montreal's Oliver Kapanen is day-to-day (lower body), while goaltender Sam Montembeault is out (leg), and Ivan Demidov (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), and Bryce Pickford are each on the injury reserve list.
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Steven Stamkos moved up to 17th on the all-time goal-scoring list. Read: Steven Stamkos Reacts to Passing Joe Sakic, Jarome Iginla on NHL's All-Time Goals List
- Nashville lost to Toronto in overtime after leading 3-0. Read: Predators Fall to Maple Leafs in Frantic Overtime Thriller
Betting Odds for Predators at Canadiens
- Spread: Nashville -180
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: Montreal -166, Nashville +140
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_