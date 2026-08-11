Predators Playoff Wins, Ranked: Revisiting 2017 Game 1 vs. Chicago
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 40 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 40 - 2017 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Nashville entered the 2017 NHL Playoffs in the second wild card spot and was matched against its top-seeded rival, the Chicago Blackhawks, in the opening round. The Predators had never won a playoff series against the Blackhawks, losing in six games in the first round of the 2010 and 2015 playoffs.
Nashville opened the game on the front foot, outshooting the Blackhawks 11-6 in the first period. Predators' forward Viktor Arvidsson dented the scoreboard after Ryan Johansen fought to keep the puck in Chicago's zone, finding Filip Forsberg in open ice. Forsberg quickly fired the puck to the net where Arvidsson was waiting to redirect it past Corey Crawford.
The second two periods belonged to the home team, but the Blackhawks couldn't find the net. The Predators went into the United Center and stole home ice advantage behind a 29-save shutout performance from Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne. Rinne stood on his head all evening, stopping power plays in each of the last two frames for his second career playoff goose egg.
"If you are going to make a deep playoff run, everyone is going to have to be great, but your goalie is going to have to be your best player," Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis said. "There are going to be times where he is going to have to be the difference-maker, and tonight he was phenomenal."
Rinne got credit for the shutout, but Nashville's defenders played a key part in keeping the Blackhawks scoreless. The Predators blocked 26 Blackhawks shots, with defenseman Roman Josi leading the way with five on his own in a game-high 28:24 of ice time.
"We've got to keep on it," Ellis said. "I think they played a great game over there. Peks was phenomenal for us. We defended hard, but I think we're going to have to attack the game more and create more chances."
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the eighth article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 41 - 2004 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
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