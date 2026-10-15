San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (2-2-2) host the San Jose Sharks (3-3-0) on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena for the second game of a three-game homestand. It’s a matchup between generations, with a Predators core built around players in their mid-30s facing a Sharks team led by players barely old enough to rent a car.

San Jose’s face is 20-year-old captain Macklin Celebrini. He became the youngest player in franchise history to wear the “C,” and he is the youngest current captain in the NHL. Celebrini posted 115 points last season, breaking Joe Thornton’s franchise record, and only Gretzky and Crosby have had more in a season before turning 20.

He’s not the only young player with big responsibilities. Michael Misa (19) was the No. 2 pick in 2025, Ivar Stenberg (19) was the No. 2 pick in 2026, and Sam Dickinson (20) was the 11th pick in 2024. The growing pains showed against Boston. Stenberg scored his first NHL goal but finished with a -4, and rookie defenseman Luca Cagnoni finished with a -5.

Nashville’s identity is the opposite. Steven Stamkos, 36, led the Predators with 42 goals last season, and Filip Forsberg, 32, is the franchise’s all-time goals leader with 358. Ryan O’Reilly is 35, and Roman Josi, 36, remains the anchor of the blue line.

Both teams have six points, and each is coming off a lopsided loss on Tuesday. The question is whether the Predators’ experience shows in the details, such as puck management, discipline, and finishing, or whether the Sharks’ young stars can use their speed and skill to take over. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT.

San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators Game Information

Who: San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators

What: The 7th NHL regular-season game for both teams

When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against San Jose

This section will be updated during pregame warmups with the line combinations.

Sharks Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups with the line combinations.

How To Watch Sharks at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks Injury News

Nashville Predators Injury News Goaltender Justus Annunen is a game-time decision. He is currently still on injured reserve and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Mavrik Bourque is a game-time decision. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman William Trudeau is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks Injury News Defenseman Darnell Nurse is day-to-day after leaving Tuessday's game against the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Andrew Brunette said the Predators played their most complete game last Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Nashville took a step back against Vegas, but can get back on track with a solid performance against the Sharks.

Filip Forsberg hasn't scored this season, but is still creating dangerous chances. The Nashville Predators forward has traditionally played well against the Sharks and could score his first goal of the year tonight.

Adam Edström has three goals in the last three games. He's been one of Nashville's best new additions to the team and looks to keep his strong run of play going tonight against San Jose.

Betting Odds for Sharks at Predators

Spread: Nashville -1.5

Nashville -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Nashville -135, San Jose +115

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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