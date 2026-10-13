Andrew Brunette Wants Predators to Build on ‘Most Complete’ Game as Homestand Begins

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (2-1-2) return to Bridgestone Arena this week after completing their first road trip of the season. The Predators battled three Canadian teams, taking four of the possible six points, and currently sit tied for fourth in the Central Division, three points behind the first-place Minnesota Wild.

Nashville welcomes three Western Conference foes to Broadway as the Predators host the Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0), San Jose Sharks (3-2-0), and St. Louis Blues (2-2-1).

The Predators' matchup against the Golden Knights starts at 7:45 p.m. CT as part of Tuesday's NHL Frozen Frenzy, where all 32 teams play on staggered start times across the ESPN family of networks.

Humongous night of hockey coming on the ESPN family of networks. #Preds play #VegasBorn at 7:45 p.m. CT pic.twitter.com/azIgEWbAHJ — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) October 13, 2026

The Predators have been competitive in every game this season as they focus on starting the season on the right foot. Head coach Andrew Brunette said he wants the team to keep building on what they've shown in the first two weeks.

"I think keep building on what we did last game," Brunette said. "I thought, like I said, it was one of our most complete games. Just being a little bit more on your toes, in your face. I think we showed that against Dallas, and we showed that in stretches in Toronto and Montreal a little bit, but doing that for 60 is always what a coach is trying to get to. So, if we can stack more minutes on, the better we'll be. It'll be a big challenge for us. It's a big week. Every week is a big week for us."

The Predators and Golden Knights have quite a history since Vegas was founded in 2017. Nashville leads the all time series 11-10-3, but Vegas is off to a hot start in 2026-27 as they're tied with the Senators, Hurricanes, and Rangers with a league leading five wins.

"Yeah, it's a big week," Nashville captain Roman Josi said. "We've got a lot of home games, and like you said, Vegas has been a top team in the league for the past how many years. They're off to a good start again and a really good team. So, I think it's a great test for us."

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

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