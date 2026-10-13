Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (2-1-2) return to Bridgestone Arena to kick off a three-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) as part of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy 16-game slate.

The Golden Knights are a different kind of test than anything Nashville saw in Canada last week. Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in June before falling to Carolina in six games. The Golden Knights come to Bridgestone Arena atop the Pacific Division, but Tuesday is the second night of a back-to-back. They saw their four-game win streak end Monday with a 4-2 loss in Minnesota.

Jack Eichel is the Vegas engine, scoring three goals and 12 points through the first six games. Mark Stone has seven points, and Mitch Marner, the offseason addition from Toronto, scored the overtime winner Saturday against Los Angeles. The Golden Knights lineup also includes former Nashville Predators defenseman Jérémy Lauzon

The goalie matchup could also be in flux. Carter Hart started in Minnesota, and Adin Hill is expected to start in Nashville on Tuesday. For the Predators, Matt Murray made 18 saves in his first NHL game in nearly three years on Saturday, while Juuse Saros had handled the first four starts. Justus Annunen is eligible to return from injured reserve Tuesday, so how Andrew Brunette handles the crease is worth watching.

Golden Knights at Predators Game Information

Who: Golden Knights at Nashville Predators

What: NHL Frozen Frenzy

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:45 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against Vegas

This section will be updated in pregame warmups with the line combinations.

Golden Knights Line Combinations Against Nashville

This section will be updated in pregame warmups with the line combinations.

How To Watch Golden Knights at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Injury News

The Nashville Predators have three players dealing with injuries. Defenseman William Trudeau is on injured reserve with an upper body injury and will miss Tuesday's game. Goaltender Justus Annunen is eligible to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, but was called day-to-day, so he may still miss Tuesday's game. Center Mavrik Bourque missed Saturday's game, but practiced on Monday and was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The Vegas Golden Knights have two players dealing with injuries. Defenseman Lukas Cormier was placed on injured reserve to start the season with an undisclosed injury and will miss Tuesday's game. Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He missed the Golden Knight's Monday matchup against the Wild and is expected to be out again on Tuesday against the Predators.

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Betting Odds for Golden Knights at Predators

Spread: Vegas -1.5

Vegas -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Vegas -125, Nashville +105

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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