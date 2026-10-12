Nashville Teases Hometown Remix Jerseys At Practice
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators looked a little different during Monday morning's practice at the Centennial Sportsplex. The players sported a new navy helmet instead of the white helmets usually worn at practice, and a different version of navy pants with gold trim.
"Yeah, it was a little bizarre looking out there. I was like, 'What? Am I in the wrong practice rink here today?' No, they look cool," Andrew Brunette said. "I hope the fans will like them. I've seen them, and I hope they enjoy them. But yeah, it was a little different seeing the buckets and the pants."
The helmets and pants seem to tease the Nashville Predators Hometown Remix Jerseys that the organization will wear 10 times this season. The pants feature an ode to the tri-star logo on the state flag, while the helmets match the pants. Nashville usually wears white helmets on the road and gold helmets at home.
The Hometown Remix Jersey will also feature a specialty patch to honor country music legend Dolly Parton, who passed away earlier this year.
“We cannot wait for November, when we will unveil our Hometown Remix jerseys alongside the NHL,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said in September. “These uniforms are a reflection of our community, our culture, and the place we are so proud to call home. We are also incredibly excited to celebrate Tennessee icon Dolly Parton through these Hometown Remix games. It’s even sweeter that we can do so by honoring the work she did in the community through her Imagination Library and advocacy for helping others."
Hometown Remix Jersey Games
- Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis
- Nov. 21 vs. Pittsburgh
- Nov. 25 at Dallas
- Dec. 5 vs. Columbus
- Dec. 26 vs. Detroit
- Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles
- Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim
- Feb. 27 vs. Los Angeles
- March 6 vs. Minnesota
- March 20 vs. Boston
Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6