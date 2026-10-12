Nashville Teases Hometown Remix Jerseys At Practice

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators looked a little different during Monday morning's practice at the Centennial Sportsplex. The players sported a new navy helmet instead of the white helmets usually worn at practice, and a different version of navy pants with gold trim.

"Yeah, it was a little bizarre looking out there. I was like, 'What? Am I in the wrong practice rink here today?' No, they look cool," Andrew Brunette said. "I hope the fans will like them. I've seen them, and I hope they enjoy them. But yeah, it was a little different seeing the buckets and the pants."

The helmets and pants seem to tease the Nashville Predators Hometown Remix Jerseys that the organization will wear 10 times this season. The pants feature an ode to the tri-star logo on the state flag, while the helmets match the pants. Nashville usually wears white helmets on the road and gold helmets at home.

The Hometown Remix Jersey will also feature a specialty patch to honor country music legend Dolly Parton, who passed away earlier this year.

“We cannot wait for November, when we will unveil our Hometown Remix jerseys alongside the NHL,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said in September. “These uniforms are a reflection of our community, our culture, and the place we are so proud to call home. We are also incredibly excited to celebrate Tennessee icon Dolly Parton through these Hometown Remix games. It’s even sweeter that we can do so by honoring the work she did in the community through her Imagination Library and advocacy for helping others."

Hometown Remix Jersey Games

Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis

Nov. 21 vs. Pittsburgh

Nov. 25 at Dallas

Dec. 5 vs. Columbus

Dec. 26 vs. Detroit

Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles

Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim

Feb. 27 vs. Los Angeles

March 6 vs. Minnesota

March 20 vs. Boston

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

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