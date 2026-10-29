Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators host the Washington Capitals tonight at 7 p.m. CT, the third game of a five-game homestand. Nashville is 4-3-5 with 13 points, while Washington is 7-4-0 with 14. The schedule favors the Predators a little. They had Wednesday off after Tuesday’s game, and the Capitals beat Philadelphia 5-2 at home last night and then had to travel to Nashville for the back half of a back-to-back.

The Predators are coming off a frustrating night. They trailed the Islanders 2-0 after the first period, rallied with two goals in the second, and tied it 3-3 in the third, but lost 4-3 in a shootout. Ryan O’Reilly, Filip Forsberg and Alexander Kerfoot scored in regulation, and Forsberg added an assist. The game marked Nashville’s fifth overtime or shootout loss in 12 games, and the Predators keep collecting points without turning enough of them into wins.

The Predators’ best weapon remains the power play. Steven Stamkos and O’Reilly have seven goals apiece, and Nashville’s power play ranks third in the NHL, converting at better than 30 percent. That could matter tonight because Washington’s opponents have had 32 power-play chances, 27th in the league. Nashville’s offense is thinner at even strength, averaging 2.83 goals a game, 22nd in the NHL, so the Predators will need to take advantage whenever Washington gives them an extra skater.

The Capitals arrive as the more productive team. They average 3.55 goals a game, ninth in the NHL, and Alex Tuch has nine goals in 11 games. The projected lineup has Tom Wilson with Aliaksei Protas and Pierre-Luc Dubois on the top line, Alex Ovechkin on the third line, and Jakob Chychrun leading the defense, and Dylan Strome and Jordan Kyrou on the top power-play unit. But Washington enters 1-2-0 on the road and on the second half of a back-to-back.

"I think just looking at last game, our start is going to be really important," Roman Josi said. "We really liked the way we played against Colorado, and I think last game we were a little sleepy in the beginning. That's going to be huge tonight with them coming off a back-to-back. They're playing really well. So focused, definitely, on the start."

Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators Game Information

Who: Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators

What: The 13th NHL regular-season game for Nashville

When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against Washingtong Capitals

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Capitals Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Andrew Brunette Press Conference Before Washington Capitals Game

How To Watch Islanders at Predators

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Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals Injury News

Nashville

Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Washington

Defenseman, Vincent Desharnais - Injured Reserve (Abdomen)

Defenseman, Rasmus Sandin - Injured Reserve (Knee)

Forward, Patrick Thomas - Injured Reserve

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Betting Odds for Capitals at Predators

Spread: Nashville -1.5

Nashville -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Washington -112, Nashville -108

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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