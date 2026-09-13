Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis
The Nashville Predators prospects hit the ice on Sunday to kick off the 2026-27 season. The Prospect Showcase in North Carolina is the first chance to see the Predators' young players since this summer's development camp and serves as a precursor to next week's start of training camp.
Fans will see prospects like Brady Martin, Cole O'Hara and Vitali Pinchuk play against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lighting prospects over the course of two days. Martin and O'Hara were specifically mentioned by general manager Chris MacFarland after last week's Luke Evangelista trade as prospects the organization likes, while Pinchuk comes to the franchise as a coveted free agent from the KHL.
This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.
Second Period
- Ruslan Khazheyev and T.J. Semptimphelter were the stars of the first period as the goaltenders turned away several shots. Khazheyev opened the second period with another big save as the propects look for the first goal of the game.
First Period
- The period ends 0-0 with both sides generating a few nice chances. Carolina generated more offensive possession with a bit more control, but Brady Martin and Vitali Pinchuk made exciting plays of their own. It'll be a 15-minute intermission before the start of the second period.
- :10: Vitali Pinchuk, coming down the wing with speed, carried the puck into Carolina's zone and pulled off a dangerous pass into the middle for a great Predators' chance. The Hurricanes' goaltender denies the shot.
- 2:00: The Hurricanes frustrate Nashville's power play unit, forcing the puck out of the zone over and over and the Predators struggle to generate a good look with the man advantage.
- Nashville's power play unit is Brady Martin, Vitali Pinchuk, Cole O'Hara, Tanner Molendyk and Felix Nilsson.
- 3:33: The Hurricanes get called for a holding penalty, putting Nashville on their first power play of the game. The Predators killed off a power play earlier and now have a chance of their own.
- 4:05: Aiden Fink and Brady Martin combine in the Hurricanes' zone with a nice play. Fink dropped the puck off to Martin, who took a dangerous shot, but is denied as both sides look for the first goal of the game.
- 6:08 - Vitali Pinchuk just made a nice one-on-one move at the blue line to get into shooting position. He shot near-side, but it was saved and the game remains scoreless. Still a nice moment from Pinchuk.
- The Carolina broadcasters announced that no matter the result of the game, the two sides will have a shootout at the end of the game.
- 10:09: Ben Strinden got out on a shorthanded breakaway, but couldn't finish the play as the score remains 0-0.
- 11:19: We have a fight between Kalen Lind and Charles Alexis Legault. The pair square up and face off. Lind got a few nice shots in before both guys went to the ice. The Hurricanes come up with a power play after Lind and Legault are sent to the box for fighting.
- 12:22: T.J. Semptimphelter stops a point blank shot and draws a faceoff. The Hurrivanes have established themselves in the Predators' zone.
- 14:00: The Hurricanes have retaken some control and have spent the last few minutes in the Nashville end, but T.J. Semptimphelter keeps things scoreless with another save.
- 16:45: The Hurricanes got an early chance, but T.J. Semptimphelter deflects the shot. Nashville has settled in and starting to maintain possession.
- 19:30: Felix Nilsson takes a big hit at the offensive blue line as the Hurricanes are physical early
- Fans looking to watch the prospects can do so by using this link.
Pregame Updates
- The Predators and Hurricanes are on the ice and about to get underway
- Cole O'Hara, Oasiz Wiesblatt, and Andrew Gibson are sporting A's on their uniforms, serving as the Predators' alternate captains
Line Combinations
Forwards
- Willis-Pinchuk-O'Hara
- Lind-Martin-Fink
- Wiesblatt-Nilsson-Gojsic
- Roest-Edstrom-Puglisi/Strinden
Defensemen
- Molendyk-Gibson
- Gustafsson - Cossette-Ayotte
- Nieminen-Murray
- Myloserdnyy
Goaltenders
- Semptimphelter
- Posch
- Hrebik
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Which players should you keep your eyes on? Here are the 5 Most Intriguing Players at Predators Prospect Showcase
- Today's game is the first chance to see Vitali Pinchuk in a game-like setting for the Nashville Predators.
- The prospects were on the ice for a short workout on Saturday before traveling to North Carolina.
Nashville Predators 2026 Prospect Showcase Roster
Forwards
- 11, Aiden Fink
- 19, Cole O'Hara
- 44, Brady Martin
- 45, Kalen Lind
- 51, Vitali Pinchuk
- 53, Hiroki Gojsic
- 60, David Edstrom
- 61, Joey Willis
- 62, Felix Nilsson
- 66, Ben Strinden
- 83, Charlie Puglisi
- 93, Austin Roest
- 97, Oasiz Wiesblatt
Defensemen
- 40, Viggo Gustafsson
- 50, Tanner Molendyk
- 54, Daniel Nieminen
- 65, Owen Murray
- 80, Michel Myloserdnyy
- 82, Benjamin Cossette Ayotte
- 92, Andrew Gibson
Goalies
- 30, Isak Posch
- 31, T.J. Semptimphelter
- 39, Ben Hrebik
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