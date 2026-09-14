Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis
The Nashville Predators prospects started the weekend in style with a 4-1 victory over Carolina's prospects. The 2026 Prospect Showcase concludes on Monday with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects. The Prospect Showcase in North Carolina is the first chance to see the Predators' young players since this summer's development camp and serves as a precursor to next week's start of training camp.
Fans will see prospects like Brady Martin, Cole O'Hara and Vitali Pinchuk play against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning prospects over the course of two days. Martin and O'Hara were specifically mentioned by general manager Chris MacFarland after last week's Luke Evangelista trade as prospects the organization likes, while Pinchuk comes to the franchise as a coveted free agent from the KHL.
This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.
Line Combinations
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Which players should you keep your eyes on? Here are the 5 Most Intriguing Players at Predators Prospect Showcase
- Nashville's prospects won 4-1 over Carolina on Sunday.
- Vitali Pinchuk told reporters why he was excited to join the Predators franchise from the KHL.
Nashville Predators 2026 Prospect Showcase Roster
FORWARDS
- 11, Aiden Fink
- 19, Cole O'Hara
- 44, Brady Martin
- 45, Kalen Lind
- 51, Vitali Pinchuk
- 53, Hiroki Gojsic
- 60, David Edstrom
- 61, Joey Willis
- 62, Felix Nilsson
- 66, Ben Strinden
- 83, Charlie Puglisi
- 93, Austin Roest
- 97, Oasiz Wiesblatt
DEFENSEMEN
- 40, Viggo Gustafsson
- 50, Tanner Molendyk
- 54, Daniel Nieminen
- 65, Owen Murray
- 80, Michel Myloserdnyy
- 82, Benjamin Cossette Ayotte
- 92, Andrew Gibson
GOALTENDERS
- 30, Isak Posch
- 31, T.J. Semptimphelter
- 39, Ben Hrebik
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