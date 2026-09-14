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Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis

Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Lightning, from the line combinations to injury updates and all the goals at Invisalign Arena.

Joe Gaither

Vitali Pinchuk plays for the Predators for the first time in the 2026 Prospect Showcase
Vitali Pinchuk plays for the Predators for the first time in the 2026 Prospect Showcase / @PredsNHL

The Nashville Predators prospects started the weekend in style with a 4-1 victory over Carolina's prospects. The 2026 Prospect Showcase concludes on Monday with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects. The Prospect Showcase in North Carolina is the first chance to see the Predators' young players since this summer's development camp and serves as a precursor to next week's start of training camp.

Fans will see prospects like Brady Martin, Cole O'Hara and Vitali Pinchuk play against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning prospects over the course of two days. Martin and O'Hara were specifically mentioned by general manager Chris MacFarland after last week's Luke Evangelista trade as prospects the organization likes, while Pinchuk comes to the franchise as a coveted free agent from the KHL.

This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.

Line Combinations

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

  • Vitali Pinchuk told reporters why he was excited to join the Predators franchise from the KHL.

Nashville Predators 2026 Prospect Showcase Roster

FORWARDS

  • 11, Aiden Fink
  • 19, Cole O'Hara
  • 44, Brady Martin
  • 45, Kalen Lind
  • 51, Vitali Pinchuk
  • 53, Hiroki Gojsic
  • 60, David Edstrom
  • 61, Joey Willis
  • 62, Felix Nilsson
  • 66, Ben Strinden
  • 83, Charlie Puglisi
  • 93, Austin Roest
  • 97, Oasiz Wiesblatt

DEFENSEMEN

  • 40, Viggo Gustafsson
  • 50, Tanner Molendyk
  • 54, Daniel Nieminen
  • 65, Owen Murray
  • 80, Michel Myloserdnyy
  • 82, Benjamin Cossette Ayotte
  • 92, Andrew Gibson

GOALTENDERS

  • 30, Isak Posch
  • 31, T.J. Semptimphelter
  • 39, Ben Hrebik

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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