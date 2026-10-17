Bounce Back Performance by NY Rangers Against Blue Jackets Will Be Important

The New York Rangers will once again be on the road on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Coming off a bad loss to the New Jersey Devils, it will be important to bounce back.

With the Rangers already entering their 10th game of the season on Saturday, the team will be hoping to earn their seventh win. It has been a really strong showing so far for the franchise, and they have to be pleased with where they are currently at this point of the season.

Even though it’s early, the team has had to face some adversity so far. Igor Shesterkin has been ruled out for the rest of the season, and both Joonas Korpisalo and Joe Veleno are going to be missing extended periods of time.

However, despite the injuries, the depth of the team has been able to overcome them. Improving in this area was a goal for the Rangers this offseason, and it is one that has been accomplished. When injuries hit last year, New York didn’t have an answer. Now, while the team is being tested, Saturday will be a big game for the team.

Rangers Need Bounce Back

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) controls the puck in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday night, New York had their first really bad performance of the season. Riding a two-game winning streak coming into their matchup against the New Jersey Devils. However, a bad end to the first period trickled into the second, and before the Rangers knew it, they were down 4-0, and Dylan Garand was pulled.

While it wasn’t all his fault for the quick barrage of goals, it was the first time in his career that he allowed more than two goals in a start. The 24-year-old has been really impressive for the Rangers, and the hope will be that the team can bounce back.

Fortunately, while this is a road game, the Blue Jackets are not off to a stellar start with a 2-3 record, and this will be a winnable game for New York. While the Rangers have a strong record overall, they have had some early struggles on the road.

Aside from the shutout win against the Detroit Red Wings, New York has lost three times on the road this year. Scoring goals has been a major issue, with just two goals in their three losses on the road. Hopefully, the team is able to bounce back and have a strong performance and put the bad loss to the Devils in the rearview mirror.