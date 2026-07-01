NY Rangers Add Quality Depth With 2 Two-Way Signings
The New York Rangers got their offseason started with a bang, making nine selections in the 2026 NHL Draft and acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights to kickstart their retool.
Once NHL free agency officially got underway, team president and general manager Chris Drury wasted no time continuing to reshape the roster. A multitude of moves were made, both in terms of signing players and making trades.
A few moves that will go under the radar but could pay dividends down the road are the signings of two players to two-way deals: defenseman Marc Del Gaizo and center Glenn Gawdin.
The 26-year-old Del Gaizo agreed to a two-year deal that is a two-way contract for both seasons. In Year 1, he will make $550,000 guaranteed, with an NHL salary of $850,000 and a minor league salary of $500,000. For Year 2, he receives a $50,000 raise to both his NHL and minor league salaries.
Marc Del Gazio, Glenn Gawdin sign two-way deals with Rangers
After appearing in 55 games during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns with the Nashville Predators, Del Gaizo signed a two-way deal with the Montreal Canadiens. He was unable to break through their deep depth chart at the blueline, playing 63 games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL.
His production was solid, recording 27 points, with nine goals and 18 assists, to go along with a plus/minus of +23. He has 12 career points in the NHL, scoring two goals and handing out 10 assists during his time with the Predators.
Turning 27 years old on Oct. 11, he can function as quality depth for New York. The same can be said about Gawdin. A fourth-round pick, just like Del Gazio, he has played in 13 career NHL games between the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks.
Gawdin also signed a two-year, two-way deal. Year 1 of the contract guarantees him $700,000, with an NHL salary of $850,000 and an AHL salary of $600,000. In Year 2, all of those numbers jump by $50,000.
Only one point has been recorded in those games, with a single assist during the 2020-21 campaign. He has not appeared in an NHL game since the 2023-24 season. Last season, he played with the Ontario Reign, recording 51 points in 71 games. He had 16 goals and 35 assists while producing a plus/minus of +3.
Already 29 years old, Gawdin will operate as organizational depth for the Rangers. With such a thin pipeline at the center position, he could certainly push for NHL playing time if he performs well in the AHL.