NY Rangers Signing Eeli Tolvanen to One-Year Deal
Per a report, the New York Rangers have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year deal worth $1.5M AAV — providing a defense-first approach to the front line of the team's lineup.
This development comes according to PuckPedia and Mollie Walker of The New York Post. Tolvanen is a Finnish winger who has spent the past four years with the Seattle Kraken and totaled 12 goals and 24 assists in 78 games in 2025-26.
At the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Tolvanen helped Finland win the bronze medal with one goal and two assists and was named to the Olympic All-Star team.
Tolvanen, 27, previously played with the Nashville Predators after having been originally drafted by the franchise in 2017 in the first round with the No. 30 overall selection.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic noted that the Rangers and General Manager/President Chris Drury had interest in Tolvanen earlier this summer, finally coming together on a deal with training camp on the horizon.
Tolvanen is the fourth forward that Drury has now brought in this summer. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Joe Veleno were signed in free agency, and Pavel Dorofeyez was acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights.
All of those moves were made in an effort to rework his forward group and see improvements to the Rangers' scoring front. Tolvanen could potentially slot in with Noah Laba and Will Cuylle on the third line, which would bump Taylor Raddysh, who has been involved in some trade rumors, to the fourth line.
Tolvanen Reportedly Set to Join Rangers' Roster
Tolvanen was originally claimed off waivers from the Predators by Seattle on Dec. 12, 2022.
The winger's professional career began with Espoo in Finland's Jr. A league in 2014-15 before moving to North America in order to continue his development. Tolvanen would go on to post 17 goals in 49 games with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League in 2015-16, making the USHL All-Rookie Team, and increased that total to 30 in 53 games the following season, when he would make the First All-Star Team.
In addition to his now-Olympic bronze medal, Tolvanen also has a gold medal via his time at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship — in which he tallied seven goals in seven games for Finland.
Tolvanen currently has a career total of 190 points, compiling 92 goals and 98 assists (423 games). This development comes in a low-risk deal to boost offensive efforts as the New York organization looks to ramp up scoring.