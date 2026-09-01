NY Rangers Need Noah Laba To Be Next Breakout Forward
With training camp right around the corner for the New York Rangers, the excitement for the start of the regular season is starting to build. For the Rangers, they will be hoping to take a step forward and will be relying on some of their young talent in order to do so.
With the Rangers retooling, the team was extremely busy this summer, and the roster has been turned upside down following a busy offseason. New York needed to make a lot of changes after a terrible year, and they are seemingly much improved.
Both at forward and on the blueline, there will be new players in key spots, and the added talent and depth should result in more success. However, while they will be expecting the new players to perform well, they will also be hoping some of the young talent that they are trying to develop keeps getting better.
One of the players who they will be relying on to take another step forward in his second season is center Noah Laba.
Rangers Need Laba To Have Breakout Season
When looking at players who will be key for New York next season, Laba is certainly going to be one of them. The young center is going to be starting on the third line and will have a lot of responsibility behind Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller.
Due to the Rangers not having the most prolific offense on paper, balance from the top nine will be important. Last season, Gabe Perreault was the player who was able to break out. Now, New York will be hoping for something similar from Laba.
Last season, he totaled 24 points on nine goals and 15 assists in 74 games played. With a plus-two rating on the ice, Laba was one of the few Rangers to be positive in that area. While it’s not a perfect gauge of a good player, it is an indication of the team being strong on both ends of the ice when that player is present.
With likely some more responsibility in what should be an increased role, a big second season from Laba could be key for the Rangers. At just 23 years old, the potential is there for him to be a key player for the team. Furthermore, with the center position not being a strong one from top to bottom for the franchise, his development will be key.