Following a successful road trip for the New York Rangers, they were back in action on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens in an Original Six matchup.

With this being the Capstone Game for the Rangers, there were a bunch of the greats in attendance for this one, and Mark Messier had some nice words before the game during the ceremony to speak about the franchise over the last 100 years.

In the first period, neither team was able to find the back of the net, but there was some good pace and also some physical play early on. Right toward the end of the period, the Rangers were able to go on the power play, but it was the Canadiens who had some of the better looks short-handed.

Overall, New York got a couple of more chances in the first period, but Jacob Fowler was solid in making all eight saves.

Rangers pick up hard-fought win over Canadiens

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) skates with the puck against Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second period, the Canadiens would strike first after sustaining some good pressure in the Rangers' zone. Phillip Danault would score his third of the season, with the assists going to Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson. It was really Hutson who made the play happen with the shot on net, capping off what was some good pressure.

Fortunately, the Rangers would answer quickly and tie it up. On a puck toward the net by Marcus Pettersson, the puck redirected off Will Cuylle for his fifth goal of the season. J.T. Miller also got credited with the assist, which was his 13th of the season.

After taking a penalty late in the period, the Rangers’ penalty kill would continue to be fantastic, and they actually ended up breaking the tie. On a bit of a breakaway, Cuylle was able to score his second goal of the game and sixth of the season.

CAPPING OFF THE FIRST 100 YEARS WITH A W pic.twitter.com/YquFZmnwNl — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 17, 2026

In the third period, both teams would go on the power play early with a little bit of four-on-four hockey that didn't result in a score for either side. However, it was Scott Morrow who would give the Rangers a 3-1 lead with a shot from the blueline. It was Morrow's first of the year and came at a great time to extend the lead.

New York was tested in the final five minutes with Montreal pulling their goalie early and then drawing multiple penalties, with high-stick infractions being called against Tye Kartye and Cuylle. The Canadiens put relentless pressure on the Rangers in their offensive zone, but Joonas Korpisalo was up for the task, keeping the score at 3-1 and giving the team a victory just as they did 100 years ago.

Next up for the New York Rangers is going to be a nice break before they play the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in a matinee game at MSG.