Adam Fox Climbs Up Some All-Time NY Rangers List After Four-Assist Performance

The New York Rangers were on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, and while they didn’t win, one of their players had a massive game.

Playing on the road so far this season has been a bit of a challenge for New York. After another loss away from home, they are now 1-4-1 on the road. Fortunately, this has been a team that has been really good on their home ice this year.

One of the reasons why the team has struggled away from home is because of their offensive production. However, in the loss to the Maple Leafs, this was a group that finally performed better. The Rangers were able to score a season-high of four goals away from home, but they gave up five in the loss.

Even though the team didn’t win, they did receive a fantastic performance from star defenseman Adam Fox. The veteran blueliner was able to total four assists in the loss, and that has helped him move up some lists.

Fox Climbing On All-Time Rangers Lists

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the big performance against the Maple Leafs in which he was able to record an assist on all four goals for New York, Fox has been able to move up a couple of all-time lists.

According to NHL.com, he has been able to surpass James Patrick for 10th on the all-time assists list for the Rangers. Furthermore, with it being the fourth four-point game of his career, he has moved past Carol Vadnais for the fourth-most four-point games among defenseman in franchise history.

Also, as an American-born player, he was able to pass Gary Suter for the most assists by American-born players in his first 500 games. Now, he ranks third in that category.

Even though he is just 28 years old, Fox is in his eighth season with the Rangers already. He has certainly established himself as one of the best blueliners in the game.

With 14 assists in 12 games so far this season, the 28-year-old is taking his game to a new level. While a lot of his point production has come on the power play in years past, some of the improvements for the offense have resulted in 11 assists already coming from even strength.

While the pace that he is on is a torrid one, Fox has proven that he could be one of the best defensemen in the league when healthy. So far, that has been the case, and the Rangers are a much-better team from it.