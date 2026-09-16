Alberts Smits Having a Chance to Make NY Rangers Roster is Encouraging
With the start of the regular season in just about two weeks, the offseason is coming to a close for the New York Rangers.
Following a busy summer, training camp and the preseason will be arriving shortly, and the players will be back out on the ice. After what was a disappointing campaign last season, there are a lot of new faces for the Rangers this season.
New York was really aggressive during the offseason to improve this roster, and through the NHL Draft, free agency, and the trade market, they have been able to accomplish those goals.
With the offseason being a bit condensed, how everyone is able to gel together and what the lineups will look like could end up trickling into the regular season. However, the team is optimistic about the future, and one of the players everyone will be keeping an eye on is Alberts Smits.
Smits Has a Chance to Make Roster
The comments by Sullivan are very encouraging to hear, and clearly the team has liked what they have seen from him so far. Over the next two weeks leading into Opening Night, the Rangers will have a chance to see him in camp and preseason action.
When the team selected him with the fifth overall pick, he was seen as one of the most NHL-ready players in the class. Him making the team right out of the gate was certainly a possibility to start and that seems like it could be a reality.
However, while the team is going to give him a shot, he will have to earn it. There are a lot of talented defensive players that can make this team, and the Rangers are in the fortunate spot that they don’t have to rush him.
If Smits is going to be starting his career in the NHL, he is going to have to find some good minutes and a solid role to play. In the AHL, he could gain a lot of confidence and get more ice time initially, which could end up being the plan.
Overall, it is very encouraging to see that Smits is going to get a chance to make this team already. It proves that he is a special prospect already for the franchise, and him making an impact this year could happen. However, New York is in a solid position that they won’t have to rush him, with some good depth.