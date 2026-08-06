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Alexis Lafreniere in Position for Breakout With NY Rangers

An Alexis Lafreniere breakout would be huge for the New York Rangers.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers have done a lot of work reshaping their roster this offseason.

It was necessary to do so after the team finished in last place in the Eastern Conference for the 2025-26 campaign. However, there are a few key returning pieces that the Rangers will be counting on to continue playing at a high level.

Goalie Igor Shesterkin remains one of the best in the business. Adam Fox is as good a puck-moving defenseman as there is in the NHL. Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller are getting long in the tooth but are still valuable pieces to a winning formula. Pavel Dorofeyev was added to help replace the scoring punch of Artemi Panarin.

However, the biggest x-factor for New York getting back into the playoff mix next spring is right winger Alexis Lafreniere. He is in a great spot to build off the positive momentum that was created down the stretch this past season, which has Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) making a bold prediction for the upcoming campaign.

Alexis Lafreniere could have career season for Rangers

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) warms up before a game.
Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Given his expected top-line and PP1 usage, which he hasn’t had consistently in his previous six seasons, I’d imagine Lafrenière will eclipse his previous career high of 57 points, health permitting,” he wrote.

Lafrenière flourished over the final quarter of the 2025-26 season. Over the last 23 games, he recorded 24 points, scoring 11 goals and handing out 13 assists with a plus/minus ratio of +7 as the team went 11-10-2.

His workload was immense, averaging 19:55 minutes per game on the ice, but he was playing incredibly well on a line with Gabe Perreault and Zibanejad. It will be interesting to see if head coach Mike Sullivan keeps that trio together or not.

Even if Perreault is deployed as the second-line left winger, with Dorofeyev on the first line, Lafreniere is going to receive usage and have the runway to produce like he has not previously been given on a consistent basis in his career.

Continuing to build on the playmaking ability he showcased over those final 23 games is what can elevate his performance to that next level.

“I’m thinking somewhere in the 70-point range, with a chance to shatter last season’s high of 33 assists if he plays on a line with Dorofeyev and Zibanejad,” Mercogliano added.

Dorofeyev has one of the best left-handed shots in the NHL and isn’t afraid to let it fly. But some of his success is predicated on his teammates getting him the puck in positions for him to succeed and put it in the back of the net.

While Lafreniere isn’t Jack Eichel or Mitch Marner, he is coming into his own with his playmaking ability. If he picks up where he left off, Lafreniere is going to rack up assists in bunches playing alongside Dorofeyev.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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