Pavel Dorofeyev Provides Truly Elite Shot to NY Rangers
There have been some concerns expressed about the New York Rangers' newest forward, Pavel Dorofeyev, transitioning and adapting to his new team.
Some scouts are unsure that he is going to be able to live up to the expectations that come with the contract that he signed. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights, he quickly agreed to a seven-year extension worth $11 million annually.
For that kind of money, top-flight production is expected. Some doubt that Dorofeyev can be the kind of player to drive offense on a top line because he is someone who is reliant on others getting him the puck to score.
He is a tireless worker, looking to improve his body and skills every offseason. However, there is one thing that cannot be doubted about his game: Dorofeyev can shoot the puck at elite levels.
Pavel Dorofeyev brings elite shooting ability to Rangers
The Rangers acquired him because they needed more threats offensively. Their offense was middling during the 2025-26 season, and Dorofeyev has the kind of shot-making skills that can elevate a team.
“His unique skill set and his production, specifically in goals, is something that we were in need of,” team president and general manager Chris Drury said on a July 2 conference call with reporters, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “We targeted him, and we’re thrilled to be able to pull off a trade.”
No matter where he is on the ice, he is a threat to put the puck into the back of the net with a lethal left-handed shot. He is elite from everywhere in the offensive zone, finding a way to get his shot off no matter where he is located.
Dorofeyev had 230 shots on goal and 37 goals scored, which were both in the 97th percentile. While he certainly benefited from playing alongside very talented playmakers in Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner, he still had to put the puck past the goalie into the back of the net, which he was able to do with elite efficiency.
Pavel Dorofeyev has elite shot making skills
He was put in position to succeed, taking 82 high-danger shots and recording 15 goals, which were in the 95th and 90th percentiles. When he was further away from the net, he used his 93.33 max mph slap shot, which was in the 93rd percentile, to blow the puck past defensemen and goalies.
When shooting from the mid-range, Dorofeyev had 77 shots on goal and scored 10 times, both of which were in the 93rd percentile.
Those are difference-making numbers that New York is going to benefit greatly from. Where it will really shine is on special teams, with the Rangers being able to put Dorofeyev in a position to succeed during the power play to continue putting up elite numbers with the man advantage.
Power play is an area of the game New York actually excelled at during the 2025-26 season and should be even more dangerous with Dorofeyev in the fold.