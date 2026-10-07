Alexis Lafreniere, Oliver Bjorkstrand Lead NY Rangers Over NY Islanders

The New York Rangers came into their matchup on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders with a three-game winning streak and also with a perfect record so far at home this year.

To start things off, the Islanders were dominating the zone, but the first opportunity the Rangers got, they capitalized on it. On an assist below the red line from Alexis Lafreniere, Oliver Bjorkstrand was able to hit a rocket past Semyon Varlamov for his first goal of the season and first as a member of the Rangers.

Overall in the first period, it was the Islanders who were able to get some of the better looks. One notable shot by Matthew Schaefer on the power play got past Igor Shesterkin and bounced back behind him, and he was able to cover it. With two penalty kills, the Rangers’ unit continued to play well in that area.

In the second period, it didn’t take long for the Rangers to strike. After some good chances in the last couple of games, Lafreniere was able to score his first of the season. The goal was set up by a fantastic extended pass from Mika Zibanejad.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Alexis Lafreniere torture Islanders

Sep 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) controls the puck ahead of Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not too long after, the Islanders were able to strike back with a goal from Bo Horvat on the power play. After the power-play goal, the Islanders were able to keep up the momentum with a goal from Cal Ritchie. It was a really great move by the young center, who was patiently able to wait to make his move, and he got it past Shesterkin.

Later on in the period, the Rangers would retake the lead on a power play goal of their own. On a beautiful pass by Gabe Perreault, Bjorkstrand was able to get his second goal of the game on the man-advantage.

With about six minutes to go in the third period, the first line for the Rangers were able to generate some excellent opportunities for both Perreault and Zibanejad. Unfortunately, with a chance to give themselves a two-goal lead, both chances came up empty. Another great chance would come for the Rangers a couple minutes later for the second line, but ultimately didn't result in a goal either.

GP WITH THE FEED & BJORKY PUTS IT AWAY 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Ou9La6tlrP — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 7, 2026

However, they were finally able to break through again when the Islanders pulled their goalie. After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, Lafreniere lit the lamp for a second time in the game. Moments later, he would score on the empty net, giving him his third goal of the game and his third career hat trick.

That gives the Blueshirts four wins in a row, as they are rolling in the early going, with a 4-1-0 record. Next up for the Rangers will be a couple of days off before a short trip down to face the Washington Capitals on Friday.