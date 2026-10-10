Breaking Down What Dylan Garand Could Be for NY Rangers

Goaltender Dylan Garand of the New York Rangers is now expected to step up in a major way for the remainder of the NHL season.

With starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin now out for the rest of the year due to a right knee injury, and Joonas Korpisalo out for four weeks with a lower-body injury, Garand is the next man up — he is expected to be the new starting goalie for the Rangers. Shesterkin's status comes after his right leg bent awkwardly under him as he fell in the crease after his skate jammed into the goalpost during play against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9.

"It's awful. He's a pillar of this team. It stinks," Rangers captain J.T. Miller said per NHL.com. "Obviously, it's (early). We don't even know what's going on, but to see him leave the game is a shot to all of us, a shock to all of us. But at the same time, it means we got to step up to a man to try to get the job done, especially [Garand]."

Garand's elevation in the net for the Rangers comes after he was originally placed on waivers, but cleared and recalled from the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack on Oct. 1.

Who Is Dylan Garand?

Garand — a 24-year-old netminder — posted a 16-15-2 record with a .896 save percentage, 2.83 goals against average in addition to one shutout in 36 games with the Wolf Pack just one season ago.

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has five career NHL games across four starts, and recently posted 22 saves for his first NHL shutout in a 2-0 victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 2.

Garand had appeared in three games for the Rangers in 2025-26 — posting a 2-0-1 record, a 1.62 goals against average and a .948 save percentage; the netminder made 35 saves in his NHL debut on Mar. 22 and stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win on Mar. 27, making him become the first Rangers rookie goalie to have earned at least one point in each of his first three NHL games since Henrik Lundqvist back in 2005-06.

Across five AHL seasons, he has appeared in 148 career games and has posted a 65-57-18 record, along with a 2.90 goals against average. He's also seen 17 games played in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan previously said the New York organization thinks very highly of Garand.

"Was that conversation on the table? Of course. We think very highly of Dylan," Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan said on the decision to waive Garand and how seriously the Blueshirts considered going with three goaltenders,per Vince Mercogliano via The Athletic. "He’s an excellent goalie. He's played extremely well. He had a strong finish for us last year. He's a great kid. He's a good teammate. So these decisions are difficult."

Garand will likely be in the net when the New York Rangers next host the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 11; puck drop is slated for 6:00 p.m. Eastern.