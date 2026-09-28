Fans Celebrate as NY Rangers Dylan Garand Clears Waivers
In this story:
Fans of the New York Rangers can breathe a sigh of relief; goaltender Dylan Garand has cleared waivers.
The Rangers rolled the dice by waiving Garand — placing him and forward Taylor Raddysh on waivers Sept. 27 in order to get their roster down to the maximum of 23 players before the Sept. 28 deadline. Losing Garand would have been a gut punch to the Blueshirts' goaltending depth; however, both he and Raddysh cleared waivers.
Garand will now be the No. 3 goalie in the New York organization, behind Igor Shesterkin (No. 1) and Joonas Korpisalo (primary backup).
However, the Rangers did consider having three netminders on their roster to begin the season.
Rangers fortunate Dylan Garand cleared waivers
"Was that conversation on the table? Of course. We think very highly of Dylan," Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan said on the decision to waive Garand and how seriously the Blueshirts considered going with three goaltenders, per Vince Mercogliano via The Athletic. "He’s an excellent goalie. He's played extremely well. He had a strong finish for us last year. He's a great kid. He's a good teammate. So these decisions are difficult."
Instead, Garand is to start his fifth season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). Other goaltenders listed on the Hartford roster include Spencer Martin, Gabriel Carriere and Callum Tung.
Garand — who is 24 — posted a 16-15-2 record with a .896 save percentage, 2.83 goals against average in addition to one shutout in 36 games with the Wolf Pack just one season ago.
Fans Breathe Sighs of Relief as Dylan Garand Remains With Rangers Organization
There was a high level of concern from fans with Garand going on waivers — due in part to the fact that the developing goalie also appeared in three games with the Rangers in 2025-26, going 2-0-1 with a .948 save percentage.
Though — clearly that gamble paid off, with a few fans pointing out how good the move now looks for the front office in terms of roster management.
"If you said Drury was an idiot for waiving him then you have to give him credit for getting him down to the A. It was a calculated risk and it paid off. DG can get No. 1 ice time and continue to develop as a Ranger. Good stuff," said one Rangers fan.
"Wow! It’s almost as if the entire [Rangers] front office talks through all of this, weighs every possible scenario and iteration, and then makes informed decisions," another said. "Weird how that works."
Per other reports, it appears Martin will be locked in as No. 2 for the Wolf Pack behind Garand. Garand stands 6-foot-1, and weighs 182 pounds. He was originally drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
"I assume now, based off Ranger twitter yesterday, that he will set the record for wins, shutouts and GAA in the AHL this season. Such a strange 24 hours over a potential backup goalie," said one user on social media."
However, Rangers beat reporter Peter Baugh revealed the previously mentioned concerns surrounding the potential of losing Garand to waivers were legitimate — with the Winnipeg Jets expressing interest in the Blueshirts' left-handed netminder.
Though both Garand and Raddysh have now been assigned to the Wolf Pack.
"Now the kid gets to play lots of hockey in Hartford," someone else pointed out.
"I am so thankful that he cleared waivers. I really like Garand’s game, and I think he’s going to be a fantastic goalie," one last Rangers fan said.
Hartford begins their 30th anniversary season on Oct. 3 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms — marking the second time in three seasons that the Wolf Pack open the season in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.