Fans Celebrate as NY Rangers Dylan Garand Clears Waivers

Fans of the New York Rangers can breathe a sigh of relief; goaltender Dylan Garand has cleared waivers.

The Rangers rolled the dice by waiving Garand — placing him and forward Taylor Raddysh on waivers Sept. 27 in order to get their roster down to the maximum of 23 players before the Sept. 28 deadline. Losing Garand would have been a gut punch to the Blueshirts' goaltending depth; however, both he and Raddysh cleared waivers.

Garand will now be the No. 3 goalie in the New York organization, behind Igor Shesterkin (No. 1) and Joonas Korpisalo (primary backup).

However, the Rangers did consider having three netminders on their roster to begin the season.

Rangers fortunate Dylan Garand cleared waivers

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Was that conversation on the table? Of course. We think very highly of Dylan," Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan said on the decision to waive Garand and how seriously the Blueshirts considered going with three goaltenders, per Vince Mercogliano via The Athletic. "He’s an excellent goalie. He's played extremely well. He had a strong finish for us last year. He's a great kid. He's a good teammate. So these decisions are difficult."

The Rangers successfully get Dylan Garand through waivers, as they were hoping. He will start the year as AHL Hartford’s No. 1. https://t.co/51rwrTRw7Z — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 28, 2026

Instead, Garand is to start his fifth season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). Other goaltenders listed on the Hartford roster include Spencer Martin, Gabriel Carriere and Callum Tung.

Garand — who is 24 — posted a 16-15-2 record with a .896 save percentage, 2.83 goals against average in addition to one shutout in 36 games with the Wolf Pack just one season ago.

Dylan Garand and Taylor Raddysh clear waivers for #NYR https://t.co/lLs0vJvWfx — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) September 28, 2026

Fans Breathe Sighs of Relief as Dylan Garand Remains With Rangers Organization

There was a high level of concern from fans with Garand going on waivers — due in part to the fact that the developing goalie also appeared in three games with the Rangers in 2025-26, going 2-0-1 with a .948 save percentage.

Though — clearly that gamble paid off, with a few fans pointing out how good the move now looks for the front office in terms of roster management.

"If you said Drury was an idiot for waiving him then you have to give him credit for getting him down to the A. It was a calculated risk and it paid off. DG can get No. 1 ice time and continue to develop as a Ranger. Good stuff," said one Rangers fan.

"Wow! It’s almost as if the entire [Rangers] front office talks through all of this, weighs every possible scenario and iteration, and then makes informed decisions," another said. "Weird how that works."

Per other reports, it appears Martin will be locked in as No. 2 for the Wolf Pack behind Garand. Garand stands 6-foot-1, and weighs 182 pounds. He was originally drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

"I assume now, based off Ranger twitter yesterday, that he will set the record for wins, shutouts and GAA in the AHL this season. Such a strange 24 hours over a potential backup goalie," said one user on social media."

However, Rangers beat reporter Peter Baugh revealed the previously mentioned concerns surrounding the potential of losing Garand to waivers were legitimate — with the Winnipeg Jets expressing interest in the Blueshirts' left-handed netminder.

FWIW, the concerns about losing Dylan Garand to waivers were valid. Winnipeg was looking for a goalie and opted to claim Clay Stevenson from Washington over Garand, and Vancouver and Jersey both claimed goalies earlier in camp.



The Rangers can breath a sigh of relief. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 28, 2026

Though both Garand and Raddysh have now been assigned to the Wolf Pack.

"Now the kid gets to play lots of hockey in Hartford," someone else pointed out.

Dylan Garand and Taylor Raddysh have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) September 28, 2026

"I am so thankful that he cleared waivers. I really like Garand’s game, and I think he’s going to be a fantastic goalie," one last Rangers fan said.

Hartford begins their 30th anniversary season on Oct. 3 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms — marking the second time in three seasons that the Wolf Pack open the season in Allentown, Pennsylvania.