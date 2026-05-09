Canucks Forward Would Be Perfect Trade Target for NY Rangers
As the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on, the New York Rangers are working on figuring out what their plan for the offseason is going to be.
With a desire to retool and improve, it is going to be a challenging summer for New York. Trying to find the balance between getting younger and still competing is not an easy task, and the Rangers will be trying to accomplish both.
After being sellers at the trade deadline, New York still has a couple of players that they might trade this offseason, like center Vincent Trocheck. Even though they might move on from him, they will be active in their pursuit of other talent.
This is a franchise that is armed with cap space and draft capital, providing them with some great flexibility for the summer. While the free agency class isn’t overly strong, there will be decent options for them to look at. However, one area that could help the team make the necessary improvements is on the trade market. One player in particular who might be available would be a strong target.
Brock Boeser Would Be a Good Trade Target
Due to the Vancouver Canucks having the worst record in the league, they are clearly a team that is in rebuilding mode. Unfortunately for them, like the Rangers, the NHL Draft Lottery was not favorable for them.
The Canucks ended up getting hopped by two teams for the first and second overall pick, resulting in them having the lowest possible selection they could have had at third. Even though they are going to land a talented player, getting a player of the caliber of Gavin McKenna would have been more ideal for the team.
Now, even though there isn’t a ton of talent on the roster, they do have one player in Brock Boeser who could be a player to consider moving. The 29-year-old totaled 48 points with 22 goals and 26 assists this year, and he could be a wise player for the Rangers to pursue.
Boeser is a player who has scored 40 goals as recently as the 2023-24 campaign, and perhaps a reunion with J.T. Miller, who New York acquired from the Canucks could be good for both of them.
While he isn’t an old player by any means, the Canucks appear to be a team that should be in a full reset. If that is their mindset and acquiring more young players and draft capital is the goal, a trade of Boeser to the Rangers makes sense.