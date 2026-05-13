Charlie Coyle's New Contract Will Impact Vincent Trocheck's Trade Value
The New York Rangers are preparing for a very important offseason, and the team will have numerous big decisions to make regarding the direction of the franchise.
With the fifth pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, the Rangers are going to be hoping to snap a streak of struggles when it comes to making lottery picks when they are on the clock this year.
However, while they might be able to add an impactful young player, this is a team that wants to contend for a playoff spot next season, and in order to achieve that, they will have to add some talent either in free agency or on the trade market. However, one player who could have been a fit for the team just recently re-signed, and that could also have an impact on some other plans for New York this summer.
Recently, Charlie Coyle re-signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets to a reported six-year, $36 million deal. On the surface, this seems like a big contract, but with the salary cap increasing, more deals like this will be coming. However, that will have an impact on the trade value of Rangers veteran Vincent Trocheck.
Coyle’s Contract Improves Trocheck’s Trade Value
Due to the salary cap going up this offseason, there is going to be a lot of money thrown around at free agents. With players set to get paid more, that makes some of the existing contracts on the books at lower numbers more desirable.
For New York, they were a team that tried to move their veteran center at the trade deadline, but ultimately weren’t getting what they were looking for. Trocheck is coming off a solid year in which he totaled 53 points on 16 goals and 37 assists in 67 games played. With a nasty infection that resulted in a hospital stay, health was a bit of an issue for the 32-year-old.
Even though it might have been a bit of a down season with the health scare, he was still able to record over 50 points, and when compared to Coyle, he is arguably the better player. With an annual salary of $5.625 million for the next two seasons, compared to $6 million for the recently re-signed Coyle, Trocheck’s value should be going up.
For the Rangers, they view Trocheck as a player who can help get them a young asset for their rebuild and will maybe look to replace him with a veteran in free agency on a shorter-term deal. Coyle figured to be a potential option to do that, but he received a deal from the Blue Jackets that he wisely accepted. Now, it will be interesting to monitor as players sign how valuable Trocheck might become on the trade market.