Depth in One Area Could Help NY Rangers Improve at Forward
The New York Rangers have been one of the busiest teams in the NHL this offseason, and they are also one that made some good improvements to their roster. However, as the team starts looking forward, more moves could make sense.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, there was no shortage of areas that the Rangers could have improved this summer. New York had a desire to get younger and get better, and that was accomplished.
The Rangers were a team that came into the offseason with a good amount of draft capital and cap space. This allowed them to make the upgrades that they desired, and the team should be able to contend for a playoff spot now if things go well. However, as they start to look ahead, they could deal from a newfound area of strength to help in another area.
Rangers Could Use Defensive Depth in Future to Upgrade Elsewhere
When looking at the roster for New York, they do currently have a plethora of depth on their blueline following a focus on improving that area this summer.
On their first-pair, the duo of Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov has the ability to be one of the best in the league. The Rangers would have been a better team if Fox had been healthy and him being one of the best in the league on the blueline is why they believe they can still be good.
Furthermore, the second-pair now features the newly acquired Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi. These two should provide them with a major boost compared to last year.
On the third pair, Braden Schneider was never traded this summer and should be on the right side of that pair. However, who will be the starter on the left side will likely be determined in camp.
Matthew Robertson and Alberts Smits will likely battle it out for this spot, showcasing some of the depth they have. Furthermore, with another promising young player in Drew Fortescue, there is a lot to like about their depth, not even including all of the other draft picks they used this year to improve.
Due to the amount of depth the team has, moving some of their blueliners for help upfront makes a lot of sense. There has been speculation that New York desires a top nine forward for Schneider, but nothing yet has come to fruition on that front.
Overall, if the young defensemen continue to develop, it could create an avenue for the Rangers to try and move some to help up front.