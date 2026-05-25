Devils' Star Forward Could Be Great Trade Target for NY Rangers
With the Stanley Cup Playoffs still ongoing, the New York Rangers are preparing for an important offseason.
As the Rangers head into the summer, the team will be hoping to bounce back from two straight years of missing the playoffs and coming in last place in the Eastern Conference this year.
While New York has a lot of work to do to fill some of their needs, they do have some good things in place. Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin are two of the best at their positions in the league, and the Rangers can still win with them in their prime. However, in order to do so, changes will have to be made.
Due to the free agency class lacking scoring and star power, New York might have to go to the trade market to accomplish what they want. Every year, surprise players get traded, and with some teams getting new leadership in their front offices and the salary cap jumping up, lots of players could get moved. One interesting name to keep an eye on for the Rangers will be the talented center from the New Jersey Devils.
Nico Hischier Could Be a Great Trade Option
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the Devils and what their plan will be going forward, Hischier is going to be a name mentioned in trade rumors entering the final year of his contract.
The 27-year-old has been a great player for New Jersey, and while it certainly makes sense to keep him, having a new group making the decisions could result in them wanting to go in a different direction.
Even though trades between the Devils and the Rangers aren’t a common practice between the two rivals, it does make sense for each party. New York is in need of help up the middle, and Hischier would be a great addition at the center position with what he brings to the table.
This season, he totaled 66 points in 82 games played with 28 goals and 38 assists. With a need for some scoring, Hischier could help in that area as a player who has scored at least 25 goals in the last four years.
Due to his contract expiring at the end of next season, the price tag wouldn’t be nearly as bad as a star with multiple years left. New York would likely want to extend him if it were able to acquire him, but it has plenty of cap space to accomplish that