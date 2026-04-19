Dylan Garand Shares Lofty Expectations for Self With NY Rangers
There has been a lot of focus on the young players that the New York Rangers have to build around and their performance over the final few weeks of the season.
Gabe Perreault, Will Cuylle, Adam Sykora, Noah Laba, Tye Kartye and Matthew Roberson were some of the young guys who got extended playing time down the stretch who now look to be part of the team’s long-term building plans.
But another youngster who hasn’t yet gotten his time to shine but has set lofty expectations for himself is goalie Dylan Garand. The Rangers have one of the best in the business between the pipes with Igor Shesterkin, but there is a void behind him on the depth chart.
And that is a spot Garand has every intention of earning. Now that he has gotten a small taste of the NHL, making three starts this season, the young netminder has no intentions of going back to the minor leagues.
Dylan Garand wants to stick with Rangers
“A lot. I never want to go back to the American League, honestly. I’m so hungry to be here. I want to be in this league and a part of this organization,” Garand said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post, when asked how much his cameo this season has fueled him for the future.
He looked excellent during his limited opportunities with New York during the 2025-26 campaign. In three starts, he went 2-0-1, allowing only five goals on 96 shot attempts for an excellent .948 save percentage and elite 1.62 goals against average.
All three of his starts were deemed quality starts by Hockey Reference, performing at a high level against the Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.
There will certainly be an opportunity for Garand to seize this offseason. Veteran Jonathan Quick announced his retirement ahead of the team’s penultimate game of the season against the Florida Panthers, with Garand getting the start and win in the season finale against the Lightning.
It was the final start Quick made in his illustrious career, but the team fell short of sending him out on top, losing 3-2. He made 24 starts for the Rangers this past season, appearing in 25 games, creating a sizable hole that has to be filled.
While New York has not committed to that spot on the depth chart going to Garand yet, he is certainly someone who will be considered strongly for the backup role behind Shesterkin. Turning only 24 years old in May, he looks to have a bright future in the NHL, hopefully with the Rangers.