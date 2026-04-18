NY Rangers Surprisingly Don't Commit to Expanded Role for Young Player
The New York Rangers have seen their season come to a close and are getting set for what will be an important offseason. After a disappointing campaign, there will be numerous spots that will need to be addressed.
As expected, following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and one of the worst years in recent memory for the Rangers, the team will be seeking some improvements this summer. New York was a team that struggled offensively for a good chunk of the season, but did at least show some improvements in that area later on in the campaign.
Furthermore, some more help on the blue line makes sense, especially to help facilitate some more offense from the position when Adam Fox isn't on the ice. However, with a recent decision from one of their veterans, another spot is going to need to be addressed.
Chris Drury recently spoke to the media about the backup goalie situation and seems uncommitted to who might be in that role.
Backup Goalie an Early Question Mark
Following the decision of Jonathan Quick to retire, even though he was a free agent at the end of the season, New York will need to find a backup goalie. With a star in Igor Shesterkin as the starter, the Rangers are in a good position with him being one of the best in the league, but he can’t play every night.
Even though Quick has had an amazing career and could be a Hall of Famer, he wasn’t great for New York as a backup the last couple of years. Even if he wanted to keep playing, the argument could be made that the Rangers should move on.
One logical player for them to move into the role is Dylan Garand. The young goalie looked great in three games this year, and New York arguably should have given him more opportunities.
However, despite success when given the chance, Drury didn’t commit to Garand as the number two goalie for the team next year. That comes as a bit of a surprise, and it will be interesting to see if they prefer to go with another veteran to back up Shesterkin.
Even though the sample size might be small, Garand does look like he is going to be capable of taking on the role based on what he has done so far. As a very affordable option as well, he makes a lot of sense for New York.