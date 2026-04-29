Dylan Garand Will Have To Earn NY Rangers Backup Goalie Spot
There is a good amount of work for the New York Rangers front office to do this offseason, given the results of this past campaign.
The Rangers finished last in the Eastern Conference with only 77 points. New York seems to be in a bit of limbo with its roster, trading Artemi Panarin before the deadline but holding onto some of their other veterans.
Figuring out a clear direction will be important this summer. Several holes on the roster will need to be addressed, including at goalie. Igor Shesterkin isn’t going anywhere, but the No. 2 job behind him is open with future Hall of Famer Jonathan Quick announcing his retirement.
There is an in-house option, Dylan Garand, who would make plenty of sense. However, he isn’t expected to have the job handed to him and will have to earn his spot on the roster.
Dylan Garand will face competition for Rangers No. 2 job
“...I’d expect some level of veteran competition at camp. Martin, who is already signed for next season, will be part of it, but don’t be surprised if New York signs someone else either on a cheap, short-term deal or a professional tryout contract,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
The sample size of his NHL work is small, but Garand’s performance thus far with the Rangers has been stellar. He made three starts this past season, including the season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and went 2-0-1.
In those three games, he faced 96 shots and saved 91 of them for an elite .948 save percentage. His goals against average of 1.62 was also excellent.
While playing in the AHL with the Hartford Wolfpack, Garand went 16-15-2 with a 2.83 goals against average and .896 save percentage with one shutout.
Dylan Garand should have inside track to backup Igor Shesterkin
There is certainly talent there to work with, and giving him the job would be one less item on the checklist for general manager Chris Drury to worry about this offseason. Garand certainly looks to have the inside track to the No. 2 job, but he will still have to earn it.
As Mercogliano mentioned, Spencer Martin is already signed for next year and will be part of the competition. However, his performance during the 2025-26 season left a lot to be desired, especially when compared to Garand.
In six appearances and four starts, Martin had a save percentage of .863 and a goals against average of 4.13. The 30-year-old journeyman has bounced around the NHL, making 72 career appearances with an .881 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.60.
Giving Garand an extended look as the unquestioned No. 2 to see what he has to offer would make a lot more sense compared to Martin, whom New York knows what it will get from.