Flyers' Forward Is Great Potential Trade Target for NY Rangers
Following a disappointing campaign, the New York Rangers are going to be leaving no stone unturned this offseason as they try to improve their roster.
For the last two years, the Rangers have missed the playoffs. This season, things hit a new low with the franchise finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference. New York certainly holds themselves to a higher standard than what they have accomplished the last two campaigns, but there is reason to believe that they can turn things around.
Due to the poor record, they will have the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. Furthermore, with another pick later on in the first round, the team will have a lot of options on how they want to go about the summer.
Also, with some nice draft capital, the Rangers have a lot of cap space that will provide them with some flexibility to work in both free agency and the trade market. Unfortunately, with the free agency class not being the strongest this year, making a trade or two might be the easier way for them to improve. If they go down that route, one player from the Philadelphia Flyers could make sense.
Matvei Michkov Would Be an Interesting Target
Even though the Flyers made the playoffs and are heading in the right direction, they didn’t appear to be thrilled with their young right winger. Coming into the season, Michkov was out of shape, which caused some frustration for the organization. Furthermore, he was scratched before their Game 4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, and there are undoubtedly going to be some rumors surrounding his future with the team.
While it is certainly possible that he never becomes available, Philadelphia could elect to try to move the young forward, and if they choose to, the Rangers would be a good fit.
New York does have a lot of wingers, but some help on the right side would be ideal in terms of a positional fit for the team. Furthermore, he has been a very productive offensive player, which is a need for the Rangers. In his rookie campaign, Michkov was able to total 26 goals and 37 assists. Even though the numbers might have taken a bit of a step back in his sophomore season, they were still fairly good with 20 goals and 31 assists.
As New York tries to retool while improving their chances of competing in the 2026-27 season, Michkov could be a great target if he becomes available.