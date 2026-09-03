Former NY Rangers Director of Player Development Lands in USHL
Jed Ortmeyer — who was previously the New York Rangers' Director of Player Development for nine seasons after having played for the Rangers franchise from 2003 to 2007 — is now a Special Advisor to the Board of the Omaha Lancers with the United States Hockey League (USHL).
The announcement came on Sept. 2, with Ortmeyer to work closely with the Omaha Lancers' ownership and front office to provide strategic guidance on hockey operations, player development initiatives, organizational partnerships and long-term growth opportunities with the Lancers.
He will also support Omaha's efforts to strengthen its competitive foundation while advancing initiatives that enhance player experience.
Per the Lancers' media release, Ortmeyer — who is an Omaha native — said he feels grateful for the opportunity to come work back home.
"There is something incredibly special about coming home," he said via lancers.com. "Omaha gave me my start in hockey and gave me the opportunity to chase a dream that ultimately took me to the NHL and into hockey operations. The people, coaches, teammates and community here played a huge role in making me the person and hockey professional I am today. I'm proud to be home and honored to have the opportunity to help move the Lancers and Omaha hockey community as a whole forward."
Jed Ortmeyer Embarking on Next Career Chapter With USHL's Omaha Lancers
Ortmeyer begins this next career journey after having already served as a member of the Lancers Advisory Board. He was also inducted into the 2015 Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame.
Ortmeyer's induction came after an eight-year playing career in the NHL — in which he tallied 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) across 345 games played. 177 of those 354 games played were with the Rangers, before he went on to play for the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.
Ortmeyer's hockey career originally began in Omaha with the Omaha Jr. Lancers from 1993-97. He also played two seasons with the Lancers themselves and helped them to hoist the Clark Cup in 1998.
Ortmeyer's position will be centered around the Omaha Central High School graduate providing strategic insight on player development, organizational growth, and initiatives that further the Lancers' long-term vision and goals.
Mike West — the Lancers' President — said he is looking forward to seeing how Ortmeyer's time with the Rangers will translate to the Omaha organization.
"The Ortmeyer family has been a staple within the Omaha hockey community for over four decades," West also said in the media release. "It is exciting to have Jed involved after such an illustrious career as both an NHL player and a member of the New York Rangers hockey operations staff. His impact will be very positive and immediate."
His new position comes as the Lancers embark on their 40th anniversary this season and begin the 2026-27 campaign Sept. 19-20 with the USHL Fall Classic