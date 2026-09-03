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Former NY Rangers Director of Player Development Lands in USHL

Jed Ortmeyer has quickly landed back on his feet after parting ways with the New York Rangers this offseason.

Jennifer Streeter

Apr 14, 2007; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Rangers forward (41) Jed Ortmeyer is stopped on a breakaway by Atlanta Thrashers goalie (1) Johan Hedberg with Thrashers defenseman (2) Garnet Exelby in pursuit in the second period at Philips Arena in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff series. The Rangers lead the Thrashers 1 to 0 after the second period. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Dale Zanine
Apr 14, 2007; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Rangers forward (41) Jed Ortmeyer is stopped on a breakaway by Atlanta Thrashers goalie (1) Johan Hedberg with Thrashers defenseman (2) Garnet Exelby in pursuit in the second period at Philips Arena in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff series. The Rangers lead the Thrashers 1 to 0 after the second period. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Dale Zanine / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Jed Ortmeyer — who was previously the New York Rangers' Director of Player Development for nine seasons after having played for the Rangers franchise from 2003 to 2007 — is now a Special Advisor to the Board of the Omaha Lancers with the United States Hockey League (USHL).

The announcement came on Sept. 2, with Ortmeyer to work closely with the Omaha Lancers' ownership and front office to provide strategic guidance on hockey operations, player development initiatives, organizational partnerships and long-term growth opportunities with the Lancers.

He will also support Omaha's efforts to strengthen its competitive foundation while advancing initiatives that enhance player experience.

Per the Lancers' media release, Ortmeyer — who is an Omaha native — said he feels grateful for the opportunity to come work back home.

"There is something incredibly special about coming home," he said via lancers.com. "Omaha gave me my start in hockey and gave me the opportunity to chase a dream that ultimately took me to the NHL and into hockey operations. The people, coaches, teammates and community here played a huge role in making me the person and hockey professional I am today. I'm proud to be home and honored to have the opportunity to help move the Lancers and Omaha hockey community as a whole forward." 

Jed Ortmeyer Embarking on Next Career Chapter With USHL's Omaha Lancers

Ortmeyer begins this next career journey after having already served as a member of the Lancers Advisory Board. He was also inducted into the 2015 Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame.

Ortmeyer's induction came after an eight-year playing career in the NHL — in which he tallied 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) across 345 games played. 177 of those 354 games played were with the Rangers, before he went on to play for the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

New York Rangers forward Jed Ortmeyer
March 8, 2006; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Rangers forward (41) Jed Ortmeyer reaches for a loose puck in front of Atlanta Thrashers (17) Ilya Kovalchuk and (44) Jaroslav Modry during second period action at Philips Arena. The Thrashers won the game in a shootout 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Dale Zanine / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ortmeyer's hockey career originally began in Omaha with the Omaha Jr. Lancers from 1993-97. He also played two seasons with the Lancers themselves and helped them to hoist the Clark Cup in 1998.

Ortmeyer's position will be centered around the Omaha Central High School graduate providing strategic insight on player development, organizational growth, and initiatives that further the Lancers' long-term vision and goals.

Mike West — the Lancers' President — said he is looking forward to seeing how Ortmeyer's time with the Rangers will translate to the Omaha organization.

"The Ortmeyer family has been a staple within the Omaha hockey community for over four decades," West also said in the media release. "It is exciting to have Jed involved after such an illustrious career as both an NHL player and a member of the New York Rangers hockey operations staff. His impact will be very positive and immediate."

His new position comes as the Lancers embark on their 40th anniversary this season and begin the 2026-27 campaign Sept. 19-20 with the USHL Fall Classic

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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