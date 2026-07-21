NY Rangers Bring Back Two Former Players in Organizational Roles
The New York Rangers have undergone some massive changes throughout the organization this offseason.
Before the 2026 NHL Draft got underway, the team named Tanner Glass the new director of player development, taking over for Jed Ortmeyer. Their AHL coaching staff underwent sweeping changes as well.
In May, Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Grant Potulny was dismissed along with assistants Jamie Tardif and Paul Mara. Jay Leach was hired to take over as head coach to lead Hartford. At the NHL level, goaltending coach and director of goaltending Benoît Allaire retired.
Jeff Malcolm took over the day-to-day operations as goalie coach, but the team has now announced who will be taking over as the director of goaltending development: Jonathan Quick.
Jonathan Quick, Derick Brassard coming back to Rangers
After announcing his retirement near the end of the 2025-26 regular season, it turns out Quick won’t be leaving the organization after all. After completing his 19-year career by playing the final three years with the Rangers, he is now helping take over for Allaire within the organization.
The future Hall of Famer is going to be part of the team’s development staff and will be reporting directly to Glass. Young goalies in the New York system are going to benefit greatly from getting to work with one of the best American-born netminders in NHL history.
He played in 829 career games, won two Stanley Cups and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the development department under Glass. Retaining him even after his retirement is a massive win for the organization.
And, he isn’t the only former player who is coming back to the Rangers. As shared by Vincent C. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, the franchise is also bringing back Derick Brassard as part of the development staff.
He is being hired as the player development assistant, filling the role that Glass held before he was promoted to the director in place of Ortmeyer. Like Quick, Brassard will report directly to Glass.
This will reunite the former teammates once again with the Blueshirts. They shared the ice together for parts of two seasons from 2014 through 2016.
Brassard had some of the most productive seasons of his career with New York. He scored a career-high 27 goals during the 2015-16 season, his last one with the Rangers, before being traded to the Ottawa Senators as part of the package to acquire Mika Zibanejad.
In 254 career games with New York, Brassard had 174 points, scoring 69 goals and handing out 105 assists.